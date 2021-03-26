money making machines and Spain in good position

There are many hooked on virtual skills, which contributed to the most companies will increase their revenue. Such is the case of GameStop which released its fourth quarter results on March 23, in which it is observed that the global e-commerce sales increased 175% and they represent more than a third of the total sales of the period. However, the stock was affected due to the intention of the company to bring more shares to the market, that is, an expected dilution. However, today in the middle of the session its shares rebounded by around 40%.

The European eSports market has experienced successful development in recent years. The boom in the esports industry was fueled by Covid-19. So much so that a Nielsen report highlights that between 57% and 71% of people in the EU increased their time spent playing the game, not only playing the famous Fortnite, League of Legends or Call of Duty, but a variety of unusual video games.

In the note that we published a few days ago “The tsunami of eSports in the investment world” it was commented on the importance of sponsorships in the income of these companies, as well as the impressive estimated growth of estimated income by 2023, of 42% for reach about $ 1,556.7 million.

Esports and videogames are trending topics since, with an audience of 495 million people in 2020 and of about 646 million expected in 2023, it is not surprising. Spain is the European country with the highest audience penetration of this type of entertainment, which explains movements such as the one announced between Deloitte and Giants, emerging Deloitte Gaming. It is a multidisciplinary initiative between the consulting firm and Good Game Group (GG Group), parent company of Vodafone Giants, to develop products or services for the eSports sector and optimize the business model of the Spanish leader in the electronic sports business.

On the other hand, there is a soccer team that started as the first eSports team and that went from virtual to real sport. It is a team that plays in Villaviciosa de Odón, in Madrid, the DUX Inter, where the main investors are youtuber DjMaRiiO, Thibaut Courtois and Borja Iglesias.

The Spanish Association of Videogames comments that the video game industry generated 1,479 million euros in 2019, which is equivalent to 0.11% of Spanish GDP, and directly employs 9,000 people, with a total impact of the sector on the economy of 3,577 million euros. In 2019, 8.4 million video games, 11.1 million video game consoles and 4.2 million accessories were sold, with desktop consoles as the device most used by Spanish gamers. Almost half of Spanish players are between 6 and 64 years old and reach the figure of 15 million video gamers, highlighting a strong presence of women (42% of the total) and dedicating an average of 6.7 hours a week (vs. 11 hours in the UK and 8.6 hours in France).

For their part, eSports generated 35 million euros of revenue in Spain (42% less than video games), far from other countries due to the fact that it is an industry in an initial state, but for which significant growth is expected in coming years in terms of both income and people employed.

The profile of the “enthusiasts” of eSports competitions is 50% who are over 25 years old, and where the female audience is greater than in the whole of Europe (36% of the 2.9 million enthusiasts). The competitions that take place in Spain are both professional and amateur, but our country has the largest number of professional teams in Europe, which attracts recognized companies such as DreamHacj and ESL, or the Spanish LVP and GGTech (both with strong presence in Latin America) and sponsors such as Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, who have dedicated significant resources to this activity.

Therefore, and although everything seems that the “move” is via video games because they are the ones that have generated high income so far, we must not lose sight of an industry in an initial state but with great prospects such as eSports.

And if there are companies so interested in this business it must be because they see a promising future. And why not take advantage of him as a stock or fund investor?

Well, the investor has two options to invest in this lucrative business: a) purchase of individual shares, with the risk that this implies, having to be attentive to all the news and financial reports that are published; or b) via the ETF VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports, which is a relatively inexpensive way to invest in a diversified way as it is made up of 25 positions, although unlike the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, establishes some limitations They try to offer advantages for investors.

Among them is the diversification, limitating the maximum weight of the components at 8%; being a fund that invest globally, differs from the index in that it is not biased towards the US (which weighs around 36%), but also invests in Asia (almost 58%), and Europe 7.5%); invest in companies that are pure play, that is, those in which at least 50% of its income comes from the sector of video games, which implies a natural exclusion of companies such as Apple or Alphabet.

The ETF had surpassed $ 80 in mid-February, however, the market volatility generated by the steepening of the US Treasury bond yield curve as well as the threats of the introduction of tariffs by Europe to China generated a correction in its price to 66 dollars, which could be an entry opportunity for a long-term position, not speculative.