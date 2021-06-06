Money kills everything: PSG took away from Barcelona the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum



Barcelona had a verbal agreement with Wijnaldum.

Photo: Fran Santiago / .

The money power it’s amazing. It is the ultimate weapon of the PSG, and does not stop hurting other competitors. While Barcelona was preparing to carry out medical examinations on Georginio Wijnaldum, who would be his fourth signing of the summer, the Parisian team of the Sheikh Nasser Al-Khelaifi decided to sabotage the negotiations, double the offer and “steal” the Dutch In a blink of an eye.

For months it was rumored with the arrival of Wijnaldum to Barcelona. It was one of the objectives of Ronald Koeman, Barcelona coach. His quality is indisputable, and he demonstrated it at Liverpool, winning the main trophies, being one of the axes of the midfield.

The transfer market was opened and the talks began. Everything was approved. But PSG appeared: at the same time they offered you double the Dutch salary, Mauricio Pochettino, technical director of the club, called him to convince him to join the team.

PSG are now ready to hijack Wijnaldum deal – while Barça were already planning for medicals! 🇫🇷 Gini now open to accept PSG proposal, salary doubled – Pochettino called him too. If Barcelona don’t raise their bid, Wijnaldum will join PSG. Official decision in the next hours. – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2021

For Wijnaldum, the picture suddenly changed. It was a difficult offer to refuse. The only possibility was that Barcelona would match the salary offer, which clearly represented a much greater expense than the club could assume in this signing.

Fabrizio Romano was in charge of giving the exclusives in this regard. And on the morning of this Sunday he gave the final: Georginio Wijnaldum decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona did not intend to increase the offer, as they had already reached an agreement with the player for two weeks, and medical examinations were scheduled for this week in the camp of the Netherlands team.

The Dutchman will be a new PSG player and will sign a 3-year contract, which will keep him linked to Paris until 2024. Money kills everything.