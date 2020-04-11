Money in the Bank men’s and women’s bout announced. Although it has been indirectly, the company has announced the fighting.

Money in the Bank men’s and women’s bout announced

It seems that WWE forges ahead with the idea of ​​celebrating Money in the Bank next May 10 and everything suggests that it will take place in the Performance Center since, as we already announced, the event that was going to be held in Baltimore had been canceled.

Last night WWE announced that at the PPV for now we are sure to hold two matches of this style of stairs, by announcing the first two qualifying matches for the matches, one for the male match and the other for the female match.

For the male combat we have a tremendous confrontation since two of the best fighters today, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan will face each other to get to be in combat at the PPV.

On the other hand, the first female match was announced, which will be the one that faces Naomi vs. Dana Brooke, and it will take place next Friday on SmackDown.

It is expected that as in previous years we will have eight fighters in each fight and that 4 fighters of each brand will participate in the fights, although it would be good to incorporate someone from NXT.

Finally on last night’s show we got to see Elias who made his intention to win Money in the Bank very clear this year thus, it is more than likely that you will participate in a qualifying match.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated.