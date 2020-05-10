The opportunity of opportunities returns one more year. But this year Money in the Bank is not just about climbing stairs, but an entire building.

Ten years after its debut, Money in the Bank will perform in the most unusual way possible. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, WWE will conduct the ladder match from its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. To carry out a most balanced preview, it is necessary to talk about each participant individually.

Aj Styles

This is the last participant to qualify. He returned unexpectedly after his loss in the Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36 to gain his access to the fight. The phenomenal has been away from world titles for several months, so the briefcase would be a quick way to return it to the star plane. However this fight has always been seen as a boost for young talents. Aj Styles is a veteran who is relevant enough to earn a starting shot without the briefcase. So your odds of winning the match are slightly reduced. Surely he offers a great performance but it seems a bit difficult to see him taking the win.

Otis

As part of his current great moment it was difficult not to see him in the fight. Since the end of last year Otis starred with Mandy Rose in one of the most exalted stories in WWE. Despite this, it is unthinkable that the good Otis has enough to give a great performance in combat. The ladder fight is a battle of dynamism, making the fighter the weakest link of the participants. Everything indicates that Otis is not one of the main candidates to take the briefcase.

Mistery King

It is a case similar to that of Aj Styles. A veteran in his last hours wanting to achieve one last great achievement. In recent weeks WWE has focused a lot on the figure of Mysterio facing the fight. So it would not be unreasonable for the company to give him a final tour with the briefcase. After a career of more than 20 years, this fight is the only success that the masked man lacks. With a single participation in the ladder contest, 2020 could be the second and definitive opportunity.

Baron Corbin

Without a doubt, the most annoying participant in the entire match. You don’t have to go far back to remember Corbin’s disastrous step with the briefcase. Although it is said that the years bring experience. In the case of Baron Corbin it would be a mistake to carry him with such responsibility after only three years of his failure. His character has been renewed and little by little he has been strengthening himself. Despite this, a victory would pose unnecessary risk. The ideal for this fighter is to wait a couple of years to continue solidifying his career in other ways.

Daniel Bryan

After several months in which it has cost him to straighten his path, Daniel Bryan returns to opt for a great opportunity. Unlike Corbin, Daniel Bryan did have a great tour with the briefcase. That is why the possibility of seeing him as universal champion for the first time is very interesting. It would be very interesting to see Bryan enter the ladder fight multiple winners list. So among the representatives of SmackDown it is the most likely to take the fight.

Aleister Black

We arrived at the last participant and the largest projection has on the entire list. Since his incredible stint in NXT, Black has proven to be a fighter worthy of great things on the main roster. Although he has been through ups and downs in the Raw brand, his potential is evident. WWE has to start seriously thinking about its future. After more than three years wasting briefcases, this year’s edition is an opportunity to redeem yourself. A victory could be the final takeoff for Aleister Black. He has a great future ahead, he has the potential and he has enough talent. Aleister Black is definitely the most suitable participant to win the briefcase in the Titan Towers.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.