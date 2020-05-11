WWE Money In The Bank Live – Coverage and Live Scores

Fight for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: New Day (c) vs Forgotten Sons vs Lucha House Party vs John Morrison and The Miz

The bell rings and combat begins. The exiting fighters are Kofi Kingston and Gran Metalik, who initiate the combat with a struggle and then proceed to a varied key. Metalik propels himself with the help of the ropes to try to attack Kofi but fails on the first attempt, Kofi knocks him down, but then Gran Metalik stands up and tries again with a hurricanrrana. Blake enters the ring taking over from Kofi, attacking each of the superstars and handing over to Steve Cutler. Both try to attack Gran Metalik, but he gets rid of them both with a springboard uppercut. Relay for John Morrison and he dominates the fight finishing with a Spanish fly from the third rope falling out of the ring with Gran Metalik on all the fighters in the fight. Morrison introduces Metalik back into the ring, but Steve Cutler is now the legal replacement. Steve attacks Metalik with right hands and clotheslines, he tries to cover it but the account reaches 2. Relay for Wesley Blake and he collaborates with his partner to try to finish off his rival. Blake tries the count again as Steve Cutler did, but the count remains at 2. After this, he proceeds to perform a headlock and gives the relief to Steve Cutler again. Forgotten Sons try to get rid of Metalik, but he reverses the situation with hurricanrranas and dropkicks. Relay for Lince Dorado and Morrison. Lince Dorado arrives at the ring with a large arsenal of aerial movements. But this time is short, and the new ones to get to the ring are Kofi and The Miz. Kofi takes control of the combat and applies the Boom Drop to Miz, tries the Trouble In Paradise but Miz catches it and reverses it. From one moment to the next, Big E and Lucha House Party enter into a confrontation against Morrison and Miz, but everything ends with the appearance of Forgotten Sons, who cancel the Lucha House Party account. Forgotten Sons throw Lucha House Party out of the ring and get off, after this, Kofi flies with a suicide dive and then proceed to finish off Lucha House Party. Big Ending from Big E… 1… 2… 3!

RESULT: New Day retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Money In The Bank 2020.

MVP vs R-Truth

Before the match begins, R-Truth and MVP begin to discuss how the ball is thrown. Bobby Lashley appears and tells MVP that he can take the night off and that he will fight R-Truth.

The bell rings and the fight begins, Bobby Lashley sends R-Truth against the cornerback and gives him an avalanche. Lashley grabs Truth and sends him to the opposite cornerback. Truth tries to advance against his rival but he catches him to apply a Spinebuster. Bobby tries to make a suplex but Truth escapes. However, Lashley reverses his rival and gives him a Spear to be the winner of the match.

RESULT: Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth in WWE Money In The Bank.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Bayley (s) vs Tamina

The match begins with Tamina dominating Bayley. Tamina’s Suplex reversing a Bayley sleeper hold, covers it, and the count reaches 2. Tamina charges her opponent and places her on the corner. Bayley steps off the corner and Tamina fights back against her with a kick. However, Bayley gets out of the ring and attacks his rival’s leg. Bayley decides to punish Tamina’s leg. The champion continues to attack Tamina and pours water on her face. Tamina grabs Bayley by the neck and tips her opponent a clothesline. Then he sends her against the barricade and re-introduces her to the ring. However, Tamina throws her a superkick and sends her back out of the ring. From one moment to the next, Bayley reverses the combat situation, counting Tamina with a roll-up and the count reaches 3.

RESULT: Bayley defeats Tamina to retain the female SmacKDown title.

Sasha Banks attacked Tamina after the match.

Universal Title Fight: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

The fight begins with Braun Strowman throwing Bray against the corner and then they proceed to a fight of which, Braun Strowman easily collapses Wyatt. Bray tries to give him the odd right hand but Braun stops him. Strowman takes it out ringside and continues to dominate for a moment. However, the moment comes when Braun’s avalanches are not very precise and this specifically has caused Bray to resume the rhythm after leaving his opponent to slam against the commentators’ table. Bray dominates, senton bomb, hits him against the steel stairs … But now prepare the Sister Abigail! Braun tries to put up resistance, but Bray applies a Tornado DDT and a Sister Abigail … 1 … 2 … No! Bray tries to go for the second Sister Abigail but gives him a Chokeslam.

We continue with the fight, Strowman gets out of the ring and puts on the mask of the black sheep. Braun takes off his shirt and kneels before Bray Wyatt. Both fighters hug each other and the puppets appear in the audience.

Braun in the end takes off his mask and was not what he seemed. He stomps on the mask, charges Bray for a Powerslam, and remains the Universal Champion.

RESULT: Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt to retain the Universal title at WWE Money In The Bank.

We see a promo of the hacker of Smackdown, in which he says that everyone wants to know who he is but that he is everywhere.

WWE World Championship Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

The combat begins very evenly on the part of the two fighters to the point where Seth Rollins send out of the ring to Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins gives his opponent several knee strikes against the commentators ‘table and then Drew catches him with a belly to belly suplex to throw him against the commentators’ table. The fighters return to the ring, and Drew has a chance to dominate the match. Drew continues with the belly to belly suplex and prepares the Claymore kick, but Rollins resists and tries to escape by leaving the ring. Rollins tries to launch himself with some springboard knee strike but Drew catches him in the air to apply a spinebuster to him. Drew tries the future shock DDT, but Seth does not allow it, dodges it, gives him an enzyme kick and finishes it off with a superkick. Seth covers his rival and the account is at 2. Seth climbs on the third rope and launches with a Frog Splash. Rollins makes the decision to cover his rival, but the count reaches 2. Seth gets out of the ring and goes to find a chair, which he wants to use in the fight against Drew. Rollins thinks about it a second time, knocks over the chair, interrupts Drew and places Rollins in the corner. At the corner, Rollins reverses Drew with a suplex and ends the falcon arrow. From one moment to the next, Drew reverses the combat situation and applies a future DDT shock. Back at the heights, Drew throws Rollins from the third rope, tries the claymore kick but Seth prevents it with a superkick. Rollins tries the stomp, but the count reaches 2. Seth doesn’t know what to do, but … Awesome! Superkick for Drew, fall on the ropes and claymore kick! 1 2 and 3!

RESULT: Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins to retain the WWE World Title at Money In The Bank 2020.

Men’s and women’s MITB match at the WWE Headquarters.

Carmella vs Lacey Evans vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke vs Asuka

Aleister Black vs AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio vs King Corbin vs Otis vs Daniel Bryan

The combat begins with a brawl between all the male superstars and then Asuka appears to launch herself against all her opponents with a diving crossbody from a certain height. We go to the gym where the male superstars are and we see Mysterio vs Black, Styles vs Otis and Corbin vs Bryan, who the latter end up in the way that Corbin throws a disc in the mirror and ends up breaking it. Otis places weights on Styles and can’t get up, asks Rey for help but Rey ignores him. Then we see a chase between Corbin and Byan, while Otis and Aleister Black follow. The wrestlers pause and continue to brawl, pausing before getting into the elevator. We now come across female superstars, we see Carmella and Lacey trying to stop Shayna from going up the stairs but they cross paths with the male roster. Daniel Bryan gives Corbin and Otis a big series of Yes Kicks, leaving them lying in one area. Bryan escapes and continues through the building. Now we see a face to face between Shayna and Dana, Nia and Carmella appear, and they all enter a room. Dana dominates the combat with a sililazo to Nia and Carmella and Shayna are out of combat. In the room there is a glass briefcase with money, Dana picks it up and thinks she has won, but Stephanie McMahon appears and tells her that this is not the briefcase, that the real one is on the roof.

Carmella stands up and finishes it off with a painting. Mella runs out of the room and meets Lacey Evans who tips her a right hand and is knocked out. We go to AJ Styles, who tries to find Rey Mysterio after failing to help him at the start of the fight in the gym and seeks revenge. Styles opens a room and sees that it is set in the atmosphere of The Undertaker. Black Mass by Aleister Black and leaves him locked in such a room. We see Paul Heyman eating and both matches intersect. Otis takes some food and accidentally throws a plate in Paul Heyman’s face. The wrestlers start a food war. Shayna Baszler grabs Rey Mysterio and applies a sleeper hold, interrupts Nia and attacks him with an avalanche. The food war ends with Nia Jax applying a chokeslam to Dana against the soda machine and to Carmella with a powerbomb on a table. Otis and Nia face each other and then go through different changes. Otis enters a room with more food and continues to eat. In the room, John Laurinatis appears to recommend the “People Power”, but he takes a cake to Otis’s face. Asuka appears on the scene being chased by all the fighters. Take a mop and try to counter attack them. Dana Brooke arrives last and falls onto the freshly scrubbed floor. We are leaving with the masuclino roster and AJ Styles reappears to face Daniel Bryan,

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan do not notice and enter Vince McMahon’s office. Styles and Daniel apologize to Vince and leave his office to continue the fight. Corbin interrupts the battle between Styles and Bryan, and says he goes to the roof. Then we proceed to the roof, where the female roster has already arrived. Nia Jax lifts Lacey Evans and gives her a Grand Slam. Jax is introducing a ladder and tries to go for the briefcase. However, Asuka appears and prevents her. Asuka fails to knock her opponent down, but Lacey appears and knocks her out. Lacey tries to climb the ladder, but Asuka is on her feet again and stops her. Asuka hits Nia with the ladder, but fails to climb, as Lacey hits her head several times with her steps. From one moment to the next, Asuka manages to climb the ladder, Corbin intervenes, but Asuka gets rid of him and lowers the briefcase.

RESULT: Asuka wins the Women’s Money In The Bank.

We continue with the male combat and we see the fighters arrive little by little. Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio are the first to put the ladder on the ring, but AJ Styles appears and collapses the ladder. Corbin pulls Black and Mysterio off the roof, as the action continues in the ring. Corbin and Styles climb the ladder and pick up the briefcase at the same time, Elias appears with a guitar to knock Corbin down. Styles drops the briefcase and falls on Otis, Otis wins the Money In The Bank briefcase.

RESULT: Otis wins the men’s Money In The Bank briefcase.

