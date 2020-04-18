The Money in the Bank matches would already be recorded. These would have been recorded this Tuesday, April 14 at the WWE offices in Stanford.

Money in the Bank bouts would already be recorded

WWE continues to anticipate events and now He has even recorded the Money in the Bank matches, male and female, at the company’s offices located in Stanford, Connecticut.

According to the Fightful website, the fighters who participated in the fight flew to Stanford on Tuesday and recorded the fighting there from early in the morning until early morning from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Apparently both bouts will be cinematic, although it is not known if they will be in the boneyard style of Wrestlemania, Firefly Fun House, or as the match between Gargano and Ciampa a week ago on NXT.

It has also been commented that the recordings were made quite heavy because there were many cuts to prepare from one take to another.

It has also been revealed that there was a time when the recordings had to be stopped because WWE did not have the necessary permissions to record but finally these problems were fixed and the recordings could go on.

Now we will have to wait until May 10 to see how the entire recording and assembly has turned out but it is somewhat strange to know that the Money in the Bank match will not have that life that gives it to see it live, and not in a cinematic way.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.