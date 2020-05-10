Tonight at the event Money in the Bank will take place the fight between Bayley and Tamina for the women’s Smackdown championship. Samoan will try to get gold after several years at Vince McMahon’s company, where he has only managed to win the championship 24/7. It is the first time that Tamina has a 1-on-1 starting chance with her opponent. Let’s remember how this rivalry between Bayley and Tamina started.

It all started at Wrestlemania 36, ​​where Bayley had to defend the women’s Smackdown championship in a Fatal 4-corner elimination match. In this fight they participated Sasha Banks, Tamina, Naomi and champion Bayley. After managing to overcome all his opponents, Bayley retained in championship, with the help of her friend Sasha Banks. However, Tamina did not sit idly by, as her elimination from the fight was not the cleanest possible. All her opponents threw themselves on top of her to cover her and eliminate her from the fight.

Samoan challenged Bayley, but faced Sasha Banks

The next week on the show Friday Night SmackdownTamina appeared in the ring to face Sasha Banks and Bayley. Samoan was upset at how she was eliminated in the Wrestlemania match and rHe put Bayley to face her in a 1 on 1 fight to show him that this way he could not beat him. However, Bayley replied that If she manages to beat Sasha Banks the following week, she’ll have a starting chance against her at Money in the Bank.

Sasha Banks was not very happy about this decision of her friend Bayley, but in the end this fight became official for the next Smackdown. Finally, this fight happened and Tamina managed to take the victory against Sasha with a little help from Lacey Evans., who seems to still have pending accounts ¨The Boss¨ since she messed with her daughter.

Will Tamina manage to become a women’s Smackdown champion?

As we said before, It is the first 1-on-1 starting opportunity that Samoan has in WWE. However, it must be remembered that the Stairs Fight for the Money in the Bank briefcase will take place the same night. If Tamina manages to win the championship it is very likely that she will have to defend it against the winner of the briefcase in the coming weeks. However, the RAW women’s champion is also in danger of losing her championship.

