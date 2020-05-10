Jeff Hardy will face Cesaro at Money In The Bank 2020.

During the last episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw how “The Charistmatic Enigma”, Jeff Hardy, made his return individually to the blue mark. After watching multiple episodes every week on Smackdown about his most recent documentary, Jeff appeared to be interviewed and ask the WWE Universe one more opportunity to show what a great superstar he is. And apparently, he will have his first fight against Cesaro in Money In The Bank 2020.

The week before before returning, the commentator for the blue brand, Michael Cole, commented the announcement that Hardy He would be there the following week to discuss his return. However, this took place after a bout of Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior, did not like much the comments of Cole in those moments, because he placed more importance on the return of Jeff than the winner of the match. The following week, Sheamus would plan to interrupt Hardy on his return and face him. Regarding the latter, the Irish did not do very well, since when received by Jeff Hardy in the ring, he received a huge impact from Charismatic Enigma.

As we previously mentioned, this would be the first pay-per-view match for Jeff Hardy after his return, and his rival has been selected as Cesaro. The point to note in this fight is that Jeff an occurrence of Sheamus to mislead him and in this way, leave him on a silver platter a victory for Cesaro.

