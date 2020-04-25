Money In The Bank 2006 (Curiosities and Statistics)

The conception of combat came thanks to the creative genius of Chris Jericho who proposed a ladder match to get a contract for a starting match. The idea was brought to Vince McMahon, the top boss loved the idea, but suggested a hanging briefcase instead of a sheet. The rest is history!!!

This time we will review some data from the second edition of the Money In The Bank fight in the showcase of the immortals.

Curiosities

The second fight of Money In The Bank was held at Wrestlemania 22, from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois

RAW and SmackDown fighters participated in the match.

Carlito He proposed to do the Money In The Bank again.

In this edition, qualifying matches were added to determine the participants.

The qualifying matches were: Rob Van Dam vs Trevor Murdoch, Shelton Benjamin vs Chavo Guerrero, Ric flair vs. Carlito by the red brand. Finlay vs Bobby Lashley), Matt Hardy vs Road Warrior Animal and Bobby lashley (by winning a Battle Royal) by the blue brand.

Of all the participants in the match, only Ric Flair was world champion before the event.

The fight is again the second on the card, after the opening fight for the World Tag Team Championships between Big Show and Kane faced Chris Masters and Carlito.

Ric Flair and Bobby Lashley only participated in that edition.

Rob Van Dam was the first face to win the match.

Van Dam was the first fighter to announce when he would redeem the Briefcase.

Unlike last year, most of the fighters involved were Americans.

Finlay was the first Irishman to participate in the stipulation.

Statistics

Rob Van Dam traded his briefcase after 69 days during his WWE Championship match against John Cena at the ECW One Night Stand 2006 event, after Edge’s interference.

The youngest wrestler in the race was Bobby lashley with 29 years.

In contrast, the most veteran of the fight was Ric flair with 57 years.

The heaviest fighter in the fight was Bobby lashley with 273 pounds (123 kg)

Rob Van Dam He was the lightest fighter at 230 pounds (104 kg)

Shelton Benjamin he entered as an intercontinental champion as he did in the last edition.

The match lasted 12 minutes and 21 seconds.

