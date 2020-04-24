The first Money in the Bank match in WWE history

The conception of combat came thanks to the creative genius of Chris Jericho who proposed a ladder match to get a contract for a starting match. The idea was brought to Vince McMahon, the top boss loved the idea, but suggested a hanging briefcase instead of a sheet. The rest is history!!!

Curiosities

The first fight of Money In The Bank The story took place at Wrestlemania 21, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The match was exclusive to the RAW brand.

RAW General Manager back then Eric Bischoff personally chose the wrestlers as participants: Christian, Chris Benoit, Edge, Shelton Benjamin, Kane and to the creator of the stipulation, Chris Jericho.

At that time all the fighters involved were in the half card.

The fight would be the second on the card, after the opener Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero.

This is Chris Benoit’s first and last participation in this provision.

Edge He was the first Canadian and so far the only Canadian to become Mr Money in the Bank.

4 participants of the combat were Canadians.

Tyson Tomko, then Christian’s henchman, intervened in the fight for the Canadian.

Statistics

Edge redeemed his briefcase after 280 days before a battered John Cena at the event New Year Evolution.

The youngest wrestler in the bout was Shelton Benjamin at the age of 29 in the event.

In contrast, the oldest of the race was Kane, who was already 38 years old.

The lightest wrestler in the fight was Christian at 225 lbs. (102 kg)

Kane was the heaviest fighter in the fray at 305 pounds (138 kg)

Before that match, Chris Jericho and Chis Benoit had already starred in Wrestlemania. Jericho at Wrestlemania 18 and Benoit at Wrestlemania 20.

The combat lasted around 15 minutes.

Chris Benoit twice ran his Crippler Crossface and once his Diving Headbutt

Edge occupied Spear twice: once against Kane and once against Shelton Benjamin.

Kane only used his Chokeslam 1 time.

