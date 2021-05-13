Money continues to enter the Premier thanks to television rights

05/13/2021

On at 13:20 CEST

The world of football has been immersed in a moment of strong economic crisis generated by the pandemic and uncertainty, it continues to fly over the coffers of the clubs, but in the Premier it seems that they will continue to show that they are the best domestic competition both at the football level as economical. The English league has announced that, unanimously, all teams have voted in favor of renew television rights for the next three years, which will mean maintaining revenues of 4,500 million pounds (5,231 million euros), for the triennium from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

This renewal will continue to include live and delayed broadcasts of the matches of the English league championship, by the channels that currently have the rights. Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport will continue to offer the Premier League.

The executive director of the league, Richard Masters, wanted to thank the government for the help received to achieve this: “We are very grateful that the government has agreed in principle to allow this arrangement and for its continued support of the Premier League and English football.“In turn, the work done approving a renewal instead of an auction, has been key to being able to maintain the current agreement and continue to receive a more than generous amount.

The Premier League looks down and with this agreement, An additional 100 million is also set aside to help the lower category sets. The pandemic has affected all links in football and therefore they want to try to maintain stability: “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on football and the renewals with our UK broadcast partners will reduce uncertainty, generate stability and promote trust within the soccer pyramid. ”

FA Cup Chief Executive Mark Bullingham was also very pleased with this renewal: “This increased funding from the Premier League will provide vital support for local football clubs and facilities across the country.“.