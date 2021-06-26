Monero Antonio Helguera dies

MEXICO CITY.

ANDhe monero Antonio Helguera, died this Friday of a heart attack.

The information was released by Luis Hernández, Opinion Coordinator of La Jornada, on his personal Twitter account.

Today is a sad day, the great monero from @lajornadaonline died of a heart attack, “he said.

Today is a sad day. The great monero from @lajornadaonline Antonio Helguera died of a heart attack. A hug to his wife Alma, his family, his friends and colleagues. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7Ow12ch6bX – Luis Hernandez N (@ lhan55) June 26, 2021

In its Twitter account, the newspaper also announced that the monkey died at 55 years of age.

