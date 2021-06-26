in World

Monero Antonio Helguera dies

MEXICO CITY.

ANDhe monero Antonio Helguera, died this Friday of a heart attack.

The information was released by Luis Hernández, Opinion Coordinator of La Jornada, on his personal Twitter account.

Today is a sad day, the great monero from @lajornadaonline died of a heart attack, “he said.

In its Twitter account, the newspaper also announced that the monkey died at 55 years of age.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ

USA, the cruel class pandemic

Sara Sorribes can not with the Czech Siniakova and yields in the semifinals of Bad Homburg