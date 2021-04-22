Monedero reaffirms and re-identifies Vox with Nazism before the judge

Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox. (Photo: PAU BARRENA via Getty Images)

The founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero has insisted this Thursday in the courts of Plaza de Castilla (Madrid) to identify Vox with Nazism, as he did in a monologue in March 2020 for which he was denounced by that party.

The investigating judge admitted the complaint filed by Vox against Monedero for an alleged crime against honor by identifying the political group with crimes against humanity such as those committed by Nazism.

After his statement as investigated, Monedero has opined that there are some behaviors in the Spanish justice that do not seem “acceptable” and has stressed that the Vox complaint only seeks to “silence”, but with him they will not achieve it.

Vox defends itself: “We are a legal party”

He recalled the arrest of a Twitter user for wishing that Santiago Abascal and Rocío Monasterio were hung from a bridge when he receives messages of this type “every day” and the Police have not acted.

For her part, the legal head of Vox, Marta Castro, has remarked that her training will not allow her to be identified with “Nazis or anti-democratic positions”, since it is a “legal” party.

Castro has explained that in the statement of Monedero, the intention of the co-founder of Podemos to “polarize and instigate violence against Vox” has been accredited.

Likewise, the legal head of Vox has recognized the joy that the opening of these proceedings against Monedero has produced. “We fear that they will not be the last,” he concluded.

