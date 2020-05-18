The founder of Podemos, Juan Carlos Monedero, has recorded a video for the newspaper of the millionaire Jaume Roures in which he describes as “Assholes”, “coup plotters”, “posh”, “indecent” “mindless” and “hemophiliacs” Madrid residents who have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of the Government.

Although the protests have spread to cities throughout Spain, Monedero tries to keep the caricature that the protesters are all “posh” from the Salamanca district, trying to give a “coup d’etat” touching the saucepan.

«A handful of suspected hemophiliacs from the Salamanca district from Madrid, those who have always lived on the upper floors of the Titanic and think they are as handsome as Leonardo DiCaprio “, says the founder of Podemos,” have now decided to shit, yes, wrapped in the Spanish flag, in the effort that We have made all the Spaniards staying at home these two months ».

Juan Carlos Monedero goes further and tries to attribute to the protesters, and to the right in general, the 38,000 deaths from coronavirus which has caused the negligence of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. Podemos, the party that has caused thousands of infections and deaths by joining the 8M feminist protests in the midst of a pandemic, needs a scapegoat to avoid its responsibility.

The founder of Podemos affirms that the people of Madrid who protest against the Government «have decided shit on the more than 70 deceased toilets and in the more than 50,000 infected, they have decided shit on the dozen civil guards and police killed by the virus. As they are somewhat mindless, they have done it as a party, on the street. As they are indecent they have done it shouting “freedom”, which is the way in which these people express the defense of their privileges ».

He then described the Madrid protesters as coup leaders, warned that there were “factional” sectors in the Army, and compared the German premier Angela Merkel with Hitler. Because Merkel is also a fascist: «When these people are not in the government and can, they carry out a coup. If they now resort to casseroles, it is because they cannot summon a factional and treacherous sector of the Army, bankers, the Church hierarchy, or Merkel and Salvini, how they resorted to Hitler and Mussolini to give a coup in 1936«.

Although reality denies him, Juan Carlos Monedero tries to keep the caricature that the protesters are rich with a Filipino maid: «These people are angry because as they do not have domestic service due to confinement, they realize how useless they are having to do what a Filipina, an Ecuadorian or a Dominican did before them, jobs for which these pija people despised those workers«.

“They are angry because they have been unable in these two months to topple the government, despite the negligible support from radios, televisions, gatherings and newspapers, hoaxes included“He adds,” that is why the posh have taken to the streets, dressed as posh and dressed like the posh. “

Monedero reproaches the people of Madrid who demonstrate carrying the Spanish flag, which Podemos has eliminated from all their political acts because it bothers them: «In the networks they asked people to bring a flag of Spain to the concentration, covered by the flag that should be of all the Spanish, and that as they always make theirs, I include when they will piss on the effort of the whole country«.

Finally, in his homily he calls the government of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso “corrupt”, against which the PSOE and Podemos have launched a fierce campaign to cover up the deaths from the coronavirus: “They have pressed with that government that have been bought in Madrid with corruption to go to phase 1, to see if they can use their car to go to the beach. Then they get angry and threaten that the streets will burn.