Pablo Echenique and Juan Carlos Monedero

Juan Carlos Monedero and Pablo Echenique two of the strong men of United Podemos have launched to criticize an article in El Mundo about the rise of Hitler in Germany. And it seems that they have been taken for granted.

The report, which was published on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the death of the Nazi leader, recalled “how the dictator took absolute power in a state of emergency applying extraordinary measures. “

Juan Carlos Monedero interviews Pablo Echenique

Well, whether by chance or not, both have felt that the newspaper was referring to the current situation of the state of alarm, establishing a parallel between the rise of Hitler and the coalition government between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos.

In fact, Coin purse, has assured that “The World has gone to the extreme right. They work for Vox and its insane reading of Spain and the planet. Come Santiago Abascal, he recommends taking bleach against the coronavirus. The World will take it out on the cover and Jorge Bustos makes you an editorial. “

Indeed, @elmundoes has gone to the extreme right. They work for @vox_es and their insane reading of Spain and the planet. Come @Santi_ABASCAL, recommends taking bleach against the coronavirus. El Mundo takes it out on the cover and @ JorgeBustos1 makes you an editorial. pic.twitter.com/oLHKa8IbJw – Juan Carlos Monedero (@MonederoJC) April 30, 2020

For his part, Echenique He has gone one step further and has also published his message on social networks: “Why don’t you call the Government of Spain a Nazi without being noticed. Nazi to see how it is. But hiding a little. So later we can deny it, “said the spokesman for the purple formation.

Why don’t you call the Government of Spain a Nazi without being noticed. That the narco-Bolivarian of Cubazuela del Norte is spending us so much using it. Let’s try Nazi to see how it is. But hiding a little. So then we can deny it. https://t.co/TEj4mwG2Oq – ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ (@pnique) April 30, 2020

And it seems that Coin purse and Echenique they have felt identified with the message. So much so, that even from El Mundo, they have made it clear with a message on social networks that “at no time have we tried to suggest a parallel with any current government in this tweet. Our apologies if anyone has felt that this was the case.” But they did not want to see it.