Monedero admits to the judge that he made the invoice he issued to Neurona wrong

The co-founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero admitted two weeks ago before Judge Juan José Escalonilla, who is investigating him for the collection of an invoice from the consulting firm Neurona, that he wrote it badly because he was not “especially skilled” in this task. Monedero, however, said that “what is relevant” is that “the concepts appear and the amount appears.”

“Surely, being a doctor in Political Science I will not be able to give classes on how to do an invoice correctly but, Your Honor, the invoice establishes who has to pay, which is Neurona; who charges, that I am; which is the account where the money must be introduced ”, justified the purple ex-leader.

Monedero denied that there is any type of falsehood around the invoice for which it collected 26,200 in January 2019 from the consultancy Neurona and about which a police report sowed suspicions, considering that it could have been a simulated work to justify the payment, something that Purse flatly rejected.

I could hardly have made an ad hoc invoice in February when the one I gave to the bank was the one I sent to Neurona in January Juan Carlos Monedero, co-founder of Podemos.

The exmorado regretted that the court of instruction 42 of Madrid, which is also investigating the party for a contract signed with Neurona Consulting, a subsidiary in Spain, for the 2019 general elections, has not requested documentation to verify it.

Monedero began his statement by clarifying that that same morning he had presented several emails with the Mexican company Neurona: one in December where he indicated the intention to invoice 300 hours of consulting work carried out in 2018 in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, and the concepts. And another, after Christmas, where he issued the invoice, which is “identical,” he said, which he later sent to the bank.

He explained that after receiving the income, the bank asked him to justi …

