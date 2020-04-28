MONDO GENERATOR – FUCK IT (2020)

The highly anticipated new album by Mondo Generator of Nick Oliveri I wanted to be part of one of the new ‘Stoner Waves’ of the new trilogy that is yet to come, but not impossible, no matter how hard I try and how much the desert baggage of our protagonist today has a lot of weight. Not Nick Oliveri He gets hardcore and punk that pleases him and it was time to resurrect his Mondo Generator after eight years since Hell Comes To Your Heart saw the light in 2012. In powertrio format and with Mike Pygmie to the six strings and Micke Amster clubbing patches, the angelino returns loaded with bad slime and brimming with hatred against the world. It is time to release the beast and see that it has been brought up this time from the study of Josh Homme, the Pink Duck Studios. JUMP !!!…

Not without some irony, Oliveri pays a veiled tribute to Kyuss Lives! …

MONDO GENERATOR

Well, let’s not kid ourselves, the one with the prominent knob has always been more loved by Black Flag, GBH and Dead Kennedys that psychedelia 60’s and the most stupid rhythms of the desert of Palm desertIn fact, the bulk of the tracklist squad is packed with poisonous hardcore whiplash like “Up Against The World”, “Turboner”, “When Death Comes”, “It’s You I Don’t Believe» or the wink to his other band in which he proudly militates “S.V.E.T.L.A.N.A.S.” with the very participation of the kamikaze Olga Svetlana. On the other hand, the album is not linear at all, there are different things that make Fuck It (2020) a very fun and dynamic album like the most Heavys and dark cuts Nowhere Man cadence Danzig or the mentioned Kyuss Dies! with its moments Sabbath, like the schizoid Option Four, and, this time, a certain desert smell, although not explicitly as it happens to Fuck it with its clear imposition QOTSA. In short, a very cool disc to unleash that adrenaline that in full confinement seems to cost us more to get out. Mr. Nick Oliveri is still THE MAN !!! …

