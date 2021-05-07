Mondelo gives a list with 17 preselected

05/07/2021 at 7:36 PM CEST

Lucas Mondelo, women’s national coach has announced the list of players who will gather next Saturday, May 15, in Madrid, to prepare for the Valencia Women’s Eurobasket (June 17-27).

Spain will defend the Gold won in the 2017 and 2019 editions. Raquel Carrera will face her second concentration with the Absolute; while Laia Flores will take her first steps with the National Team. Among the novelties it also stands out the return to the national team of Leticia Romero. Laia Palau, Silvia Domínguez and Laura Gil climbed to the top of the podium in the Eurobasket of 2013, 2017 and 2019. Alba Torrens, Cristina Ouviña and Queralt Casas have two European golds in their record.

For its part, Lucas Mondelo will head a coaching staff that will be made up of Madelen Urieta, Isaac Fernández and Roberto Hernández as assistant coaches, the physical trainer Jordi Aragonés, Juan Carlos Palacio and Óscar Delgado as physical trainers, Juan Francisco Abellán as doctor and Susana Ferreras as delegate.

The Women’s National Team, European champions in 2017 and 2019, will defend its continental crown in Valencia, the site of what will be the second Women’s Eurobasket to be held in Spanish territory after 1987.

The 17 shortlisted players:

Player Position Club V. International

————————————————– —————-

Silvia Dominguez Base Perfumerías Avenida 180

Laia Flores Base Spar Girona –

Cristina Ouviña Base Valencia Basket 81

Laia Palau Spar Girona 298 Base

Maite Cazorla B-Es Perfumerías Avenida 1

Leticia Romero B-Es Valencia Basket 64

Queralt Casas Escort Valencia Basket 59

Leonor Rodriguez Escort Perfumerías Avenida 78

Maria Count Forward USK Prague (RCH) 30

Alba Torrens Forward Yekaterinburg (RUS) 170

Laura Quevedo Forward Movistar Students 25

Rachel Carrera A-pivot Valencia Basket –

Laura Gil A-pivot Valencia Basket 118

Paula ginzo A-pivot Lointek Gernika 4

Tamara abalde Pívot Durán M. Ensino 57

Nogaye Lo Center Lointek Gernika 12

Astou Ndour Center Hatay BB (TUR) 64