Mondelo chooses the 12 Olympians

Lucas Mondelo, National women’s basketball coach, has announced the twelve players who will make up the squad that will travel to Tokyo next Saturday, July 17, to play what will be the fifth Olympic Games of the women’s team.

The players that will make up the team are Silvia Domínguez, Cris Ouviña, Laia Palau, Maite Cazorla, Queralt Casas, Leo Rodríguez, María Conde, Alba Torrens, Raquel Carrera, Laura Gil, Tamara Abalde and Astou Ndour, who will join the team imminently.

Forward Laura Quevedo and center Paula Ginzo, who have both been discarded, will continue working with the rest of the team until July 15.

The coach highlighted that “the two players have been part of the team throughout this summer, playing the Eurobasket in Valencia, helping the team and performing at the highest level & rdquor ;.

“They are players of the present and future, who have shown great professionalism and have done a good job“Mondelo added.

The women’s team will travel to Tokyo next Saturday, July 17. Before, and over the next few days, it will continue in Madrid with its set-up for what will be the fifth Games in women’s history.

“The players transmit a lot of energy to me and despite the losses and difficulties, we continue to grow day by day. We will go to Tokyo with enthusiasm. I have hope in the & rdquor; team, Mondelo pointed out.

The squad of the Spanish team for Tokyo 2020

No. Player Height Age Position VI

————————————————– ————

6. Silvia Domínguez 1,68 34 Base 191

5. Cristina Ouviña 1.73 29 Base 94

9. Laia Palau 1.80 41 Base 310

12. Maite Cazorla 1.78 24 Base-escort 13

18. Queralt Casas 1.77 28 Bodyguard 72

11. Leo Rodríguez 1.80 29 Bodyguard 91

22. María Conde 1.86 24 Alero 40

7. Alba Torrens 1.90 31 Forward 177

14. Raquel Carrera 1.88 19 Power-Forward 13

24. Laura Gil 1.91 29 Power forward 128

13. Tamara Abalde 1.90 32 Center 64

45. Astou Ndour 1.96 26 Center 71.