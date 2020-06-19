These are the facts that marketing, advertising and media specialists should master before starting this Friday:

ViacomCBS

The American-born media giant announced Jaime Ondarza as its new executive vice president and general manage for ViacomCBS Networks Internationa, a business division that deals with markets such as Spain, France, Italy, the Middle East, Greece and Turkey. Ondarza’s mission will be to align the different operations in these regions, maximizing possible strategic synergies, as well as identifying new business opportunities.

Mondelēz

The Deerfield, Illinois-based food, beverage and candy giant released its sales results in Mexico, highlighting its online channels. In this regard, Mondelēz indicated that it registered a growth in total sales via eCommerce of 350 percent in the last three months, and in some channels such as Cornershop, it exceeded 425 percent. As an important part of these results, the firm that owns brands such as Oreo, Philadelphia, Trident and Tang, highlighted the role of strategic alliances with platforms such as Rappi.

BMW

The German firm announced that it selected NVIDIA ENTERPRISE’s Isaac robotic platform to strengthen its facilities and thereby improve its automotive factories, by using logistics robots developed with advanced AI computing and display technologies. In this way, BMW indicated that its objective is to improve the logistics flow of factories to produce cars with custom configurations more quickly and efficiently.

BBH London

The Bartle Bogle Hegarty agency appointed Karen Martin as the new chief executive of BBH London. According to a Campaign report, other changes to the leadership team were also reversed, integrating Simon Gregory and Will Lion, who were promoted to chief strategy officers, and Polly McMorrow, who becomes MD.

The announcement of the day

Advertiser: HP

Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Campaign: Magic Carpet Ride of Learning

Country: USA

