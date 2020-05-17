The possibility of matches being played on Mondays when the 2019/20 League is resumed is still in the air and no agreement has yet been closed on a matter that is in the hands of justice, subject to precautionary measures, and that does not has been discussed at meetings between Luis Rubiales and Javier Thebes.

Contrary to what some information appeared on Sunday morning, Federation sources have indicated to this newspaper that no agreement has been reached on the dispute of the matches on Monday, as the League wishes and something that questions the Federation.

The acceptance that games are played on Mondays when the competition is resumed -in principle, on June 12- would imply that matches could be played every day of the week, although maintaining that the teams have a margin of 72 hours between a match and another to recover and minimize, as far as possible, the risk of injury.

The head of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Irene Lozano, forced Luis Rubiales and Javier Thebes They will park their almost irreconcilable differences in order to find joint formulas designing the calendar and schedules for the restart of the competition “looking for a consensus agreement”. However, This matter has not been discussed in any of the meetings held so far. Hence, both in the CSD and the RFEF it has surprised that information appears that points in this direction.

The discussion on the dispute that matches are played on Mondays ended in the Magistrate’s Court Number 12 of Madrid Andrés Sánchez Magro well Liga and Federación brought the matter to court in August last year. The magistrate authorized football on Fridays, but not on Mondays. It was a precautionary sentence that is still in force.

Luis Rubiales He was reluctant to authorize matches to be played on Mondays as he understood that this is a day that does not benefit fans of the teams involved to go to the stadiums.

Javier Thebes and the League insist on obtaining authorization to sponge up the schedule so that a team can play on Monday and Thursday, and open the possibility of playing two days a week and finish the League before July 29, the deadline set by UEFA for the conclusion of the domestic tournaments and then to start the final stretch of the Champions League and the Europa League.

