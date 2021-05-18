monday.com Announces the Filing of the Registration Declaration for the Initial Public Offering Proposal

monday.com Ltd. (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can build the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, announced today that it introduced the Registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to the proposed initial public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. monday.com intends to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “MNDY.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JP Morgan will act as principal administrators of the securities offering for the proposed offering and Allen & Company LLC and Jefferies will act as joint administrators of the book of the securities offering. William Blair, Piper Sandler, Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity, Cowen and Needham & Company will act as co-administrators of the proposed offering.

This offer will be made only through a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary offering prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by phone at (866) 471-2526, or by email to prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or at JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (866) 803- 9204, or by email to prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10022 or by email to allenprospectus@allenco.com; o Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 in relation to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be put up for sale and purchase offers cannot be accepted until the registration declaration becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase; Nor will the sale of these securities take place in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale is illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About monday.com

Monday.com’s Work OS system is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so that organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to meet all of their needs. The platform connects people to processes and systems intuitively, empowering teams to excel in all aspects of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any vertical business and is currently used by more than 125,000 customers in more than 200 industries and in more than 190 countries.

