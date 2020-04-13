Cinema: The Secret in His Eyes

Tell It continues with its commitment to offer cinema to enjoy at home after the agreement made with the Argentine Chamber of Film Industry (CAIC) to present their films on the platform.

10 years after the last Oscar for Argentine cinema, The Secret in Their Eyes, the movie of Juan José Campanella who made history, starring Ricardo Darin, Soledad Villamil, Guillermo Francella and Pablo Rago is available to view online.

Audio-stories with a cultural impulse: the pleasure of telling stories and listening to literature

A new online proposal from the City’s Ministry of Culture. The fusion of the ancient tradition of oral narrators with the digital world: through the voice of the journalist, producer and reader Cecilia Bona, short stories from independent publishers.

To regain a habit perhaps lost among the youngest and which thanks to technology comes back to value even among different generations: The art of storytelling and the magic of listening to stories is approached by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Culture with Tales with Cultural Impulse and through the Spotify account you can listen to short stories by independent publishers read by the journalist, producer and reader Cecilia Bona, founder of Why read.

Short online courses: “Fantastic literature” and “writers of the 20th century”

-Fantastic Literature Cycle: the fantastic tale and the main themes of modernity: the big city and the crowd, love and solitude, the double and the enigma of time. Literary reading and analysis of texts Poe, Cortázar, Bradbury, Ocampo and Bioy Casares.

It will start this Monday from 19:30 to 21:30 and will comprise modules of 4 virtual classes.

-Writers of the 20th century: Reading and literary analysis of stories from the great writers of the 20th century to the present, from the classic Yourcenar, Woolf, Gordimer, Alice Munro, K. Mansfield, to Hebe Uhart, Dorothy Parker, Lispector, Lucia Berlin, Jhumpa Lahiri, Ana María Matute, and more.

It will start this Monday from 16:00 to 18:00 and will comprise a module of 4 classes per writer. Online mode.

The Ministry of Culture of the Nation and the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication invite the Festival at Home, a federal agenda of solidarity and free recitals with the purpose of being closer, to be a bridge with the public. Artists from all over the country will share their live music in a solid way.

The Festival at Home can be enjoyed every day between 18:00 and 20:00 through the platform Tell, Culture Sharing and the social networks of each artist.

Personalities like Chango Spasiuk, Lito Vitale, Alejandro Lerner, Micaela Chauque, Seba Ibarra, Loli Molina, Maria Pien, Soy Rada, Javier Malosetti and Bruno AriasThey are some of the figures that will go through the Festival at home.

Imputed Family It is a comedy suitable for all audiences by José Luis Calandron and directed by Hernan Aguilar, performed at the Teatro Premier on Calle Corrientes in September, October and November 2016.

The actor Gaby gonzalez she plays Rosita, the protagonist of a story that happens in her house. Mauricio (Jorge Martinez) and Cristina (Monica Villa) It is the parents of the terrible Rosita who falls in love with Ivan (Rodrigo Díaz) and when he takes him home a tragicomic odyssey begins. Florence (Marcela Banos) and Alicia (Tamara Alves) are Rosita’s friends who accompany her in all the nonsense she does and endorse her whims as a millionaire girl. General production by Diego D ’Lucia and adaptation and idea by Gaby Gonzalez.