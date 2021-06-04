Moncloa denies a “hypothetical crisis” while Minister Ribera speaks of a “new stage” in the Government

The information about a crisis in the Pedro Sánchez Executive and the remodeling of the Government team have intensified in the last hours and after the various news published in recent days on this matter, Moncloa has come out with a statement denying a ” hypothetical crisis “, although it does not close the door to changes which, in any case, he emphasizes, correspond to the president.

In a letter sent from the Secretary of State for Communication, Moncloa alleges that the president is focused on the fight the pandemic, overcoming the economic crisis and on the agenda of the reunion with Catalonia, but not in a hypothetical government crisis.

However, he has not denied that changes will take place in the ministries, but has limited himself to pointing out that Spanish law gives the head of the Government “exclusively” the prerogative and the initiative to form or modify his cabinet. “Without such an extreme can be communicated by any other means than the president himself in the time and form that he determines,” the statement underlines.

The President of the Government, for his part, has not commented on a possible remodel from his cabinet and from the SEC highlight that Sánchez is focused on the “two important milestones” of vaccination and awaiting the approval of the European Commission for the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of the Spanish economy. “These are the main axes in which the president and his ministers and ministers are focused and not in rumors or comments, which only the president could confirm,” concludes the Secretary of State for Communication.

Minister Ribera speaks of a “new stage”

For her part, the fourth vice president and Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has also spoken out on this issue in an interview on public television on Thursday night. Asked about this remodeling, Ribera pointed out that the president is working on the “new stage of recovery” and that it is up to him to evaluate “how, when and with which team do you want to continue managing it”.

However, he has emphasized that “the most prudent thing, in any case, is wait to see how he designs and what does this new stage of recovery mean “which, in his opinion,” is exciting, but requires a lot of energy “.