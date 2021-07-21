Monchu’s goal is to “grow to the fullest”

The midfielder Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchu’ affirmed in his presentation as a Granada footballer that his goals are “to grow as a player to the fullest”, to offer “the best” of himself and “to give many joys to the fans”, and stressed that the club Andalusian is the best place to “keep growing and learning”.

Monchu, born 21 years ago in Palma de Mallorca and Granada’s second signing after the arrival of Colombian striker Carlos Bacca, said on Tuesday that the Granada team “is doing an ambitious project” and has been “doing things very well for several years.”

The midfielder, without experience in the First Division and who played with Girona in the Second Division last season, on loan from Barcelona, ​​considered that Granada is the best place “to continue growing and learning”, and that he will contribute to the team “attitude, work and, above all, I really want to “.

“There is a spectacular group of people, they have welcomed me with open arms from the first day and I am very happy to be here,” stressed Monchu, who clarified that in the field he adapts “to any position” and that he knows the system of game of his new coach, Robert Moreno, having been “eight years at Barcelona.”

On his first minutes as rojiblanco, in the friendly that Granada won this Monday 2-1 against English Bournemouth, he stated that he felt “very comfortable” and “very happy” for “starting to add minutes and for meeting the teammates inside of the field “.

He acknowledged that it was “a point in favor” to sign for Granada that the club’s sports director is Pep Boada, with whom he coincided for several years in the Barça youth academy.

“I spoke with Pep (Boada) and with the coach (Robert Moreno), they told me about the project and I did not hesitate to come here,” said the footballer.

Pep Boada indicated that Monchu “fits very well” in what they were looking for, that he will bring “commitment and ambition”, and that he is “in a very good moment and at an age where he can grow a lot”, so ” I’m sure it will give the fans a lot of joy. “

“He is a player that many people were attentive to his situation due to the value he has. We were quick, we were among the first to show interest and we were able to convince him,” added Boada, who insisted that they are “super happy” with his incorporation.