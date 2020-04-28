The return to football in Spain has a trouble background more serious than you can imagine because of our great need for entertainment and the urgencies of save business. One of the most qualified and judicious professionals is the sports director of Sevilla. Monchi says ‘no’ to a hasty return and warns of the danger of overloading the sector. “We have to go hand in hand more than ever with health. It is the most important asset there is and when this stops, the business framework within football will have to be solved. Beware of the demagoguery of using football because there are 185,000 jobs that live on it. It is better to take a few steps, but firm. The worst photography would be a start and a stop. It is as if you are injured, you come back early and have a relapse, “reflects, interestingly, the executive on‘ Canal Sur Radio. “

Lighter, water. Monchi talks about protecting football. A sport-business that is in crisis and has signs of recovery if no mistakes are made or it is done in a sloppy way. Playing again may not be the best. It can have a more negative effect on footballers and business recovery. Today’s economic losses may make up for getting out of the crisis with firmer measures. “There will be a short and medium term difficult and hard. Like the hotel and tourism sector. But it also has a quick climb margin because we are all eager to look for joys ”, is the vision with the most perspective from a soccer expert.

Lopetegui, with a gesture of concern, on the bench for Sevilla. (Efe)

Is not the same return to training and competition after having enjoyed a vacation with clear mind than doing it in a setting of psychosis. The football union is eager to regain normality. But he also lives with the obsession that something bad can happen. It is not a matter that only causes concern among footballers, as the Cádiz player denounced, Fali. The leaders and coaches raise the alarm for the delicate emotional state that can be found with the abrupt return of the League and the serious consequences. A footballer with fear is a more vulnerable athlete. In high competition it is not only useful to have an optimal state of form. Stress is an enemy that is there and cannot be underestimated.

The risk of serious injury

No footballer, no matter how much I wish to recover the activity and don’t leave the competition unfinished, you are free to see yourself affected by a muscle injury as a result of nerves, anguish or anxiety that produces the risk of being infected. Julen Lopetegui, the Sevilla coach and former Spain national team coach, tells perfectly. “The physical and mental state of returning will not be at 20%”, he claims to focus on the emotional. Mental health cannot be neglected. Footballers have been confined for a month and a half with the aim of not losing their physical form while waiting for a solution that does not exist. No zero risk despite the fact that precautionary measures are taken and are under the supervision of the tests.

The soccer player is an elite athlete in a high performance sport. When he returns from a long summer vacation and resumes pre-season activity are exposed to pay the price of an injury. He usually stays active on that vacation. An express preseason is of little or no use if you want to finish the League as it is to save the business. Players’ heads are stressed and the price that they and clubs can pay can be very expensive. Those heads will not arrive rested or with the energy required to resume the competition. Lopetegui warns the price so expensive that you can pay: “The NFL stopped three months and there were twelve Achilles tendon tears. We need a minimum of five weeks to play every three days in an emotional scenario that is difficult to understand ”, he gives as an example to the NFL in a year (2011) that was fatal due to the break and the mental and physical consequences.

