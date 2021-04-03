Monchi’s latest discovery at zero cost

Every summer you have to be attentive to what Monchi can sign. Every year a bet is pulled from the sleeve that is not in the focus of the greats of Europe, although they do not always turn out well. However it seems that this time their intentions have been uncovered before. And is that L’Equipe points to the zero-cost signing that Sevilla wants to do.

Yanis Begraoui, Auxerre player in Ligue 2, he is the footballer Monchi pursues according to the French newspaper. The footballer, of Moroccan origin, He is 19 years old and ends his contract next summer, although several Ligue 1 clubs are also behind him.