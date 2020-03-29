Monchi little mistake is usually made. Over the years, he has proven to be a brilliant sports director, but football does not live on the past. The challenge ahead is to continue helping the Seville to grow, and already working on planning for the next season. On the table he has several names, and one of them is that of Xherdan Saqiri, as pointed out this Sunday from England.

According to Football Insider, Sevilla are very interested in the Swiss attacker from Liverpool, who is having little prominence this campaign under the orders of Jurgen Klopp in the current champion of Europe. At 28 years old, Shaqiri feels he needs a change to continue enjoying soccer, because despite lifting titles with the Reds he is hardly participating. No footballer likes to see himself always on the bench, hence he shuffles an outing in the summer.

Several clubs in his footsteps

In those, there are several clubs that follow in the footsteps of the explosive Swiss attacker. One of them is Sevilla de Monchi, who considers that Shaqiri may be a bombshell facing the next season. However, it will not be an easy signing, since other teams like the Rome or CSKA They are also very aware of the situation of the Swiss Liverpool player.

Shaqiri, who has barely played in recent months, did not force himself out on the winter market because he intends to end the season at Anfield. But he already looks further and is aware that once this course is over, the best thing could be to go to a team in which he is the protagonist. Although have a contract until 2023, Liverpool will listen to offers for him, since Klopp is barely counting on the Swiss, but at first he will stand out asking for about 30 million euros, an amount hardly acceptable for Sevilla.