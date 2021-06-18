Monchi on Ramos: “It was never an option”

06/18/2021

On at 19:38 CEST

After Real Madrid announced the departure of Sergio Ramos from the club, there are many options that have been considered for the central. Even that of Sevilla, despite the relationship that the former Nervionense maintains with Sevilla fans.

However, Monchi has already denied the return of Ramos to the club of his origins. “The return of Sergio Ramos has never been an option for him or for us“he snapped.” As he said He carries Sevilla in his heart, because he is a player born in this quarry. But this is not the time or the situation to cross paths, nor has it ever been a possibility, “he explained.

Words very similar to those that Sergio Ramos also used to refute this information: “I do not contemplate the option of Seville as Sevilla does not contemplate it”, he claimed. It is a different moment, both for them and for me, it is not contemplated, “said the former Real Madrid player.

After the refusal of Sevilla and the player to return to their origins, the two possibilities that acquire firmness are the Premier and Ligue 1. In the English competition, everything indicates that he would move to Manchester. Both United and City have shown interest in the central defender after the level reached in the sixteen seasons that he has lived as a madridista. And it could also land in the French capital. Paris Saint Germain would also like to incorporate the player into their ranks. These three clubs, unlike that of Nervión, could assume the footballer’s salary.