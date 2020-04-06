«I am clear that coming to Seville is already taking a very big leap and if I ever leave here, it would be to go to a much bigger club », commented days ago Diego Carlos on the rumors about a possible departure in the summer. One of the clubs that follow the Brazilian central is Real Madrid, as he said. OK DAILY. Monchi, an expert knowledgeable in the market, is aware that the defender is a very attractive player, so one of the scenarios in which the Hispanic sports director works is that hypothetical exit.

In fact, the person in charge of the sports plot of Seville already has various names on his agenda to supply the Rio de Janeiro. One of them is Awazien, Leganés central that is loaned by Porto, according to the newspaper Record of Portugal. The 23-year-old defender ends his contract in June 2021 with the Portuguese club, so everything indicates that this summer he will be transferred.

Fixed with Aguirre

The Nigerian defender arrived at Porto’s second team at the age of 18. He then went on loan to Nantes and Rizespor, before joining Leganés on loan. In the cucumber ensemble he has alternated starting and substitutes until the arrival of Javier Aguirre, with whom he is fixed. The African is bordering at a good level and has aroused the interest of Sevilla, which is attentive to their situation.

Another central that Monchi likes is Koray Gunter, a 25-year-old German defender of Turkish origin who is on loan from the Genoa at Hellas Verona, that a purchase option of five million euros was saved. In those, if the club executes that transfer, its price could be somewhat higher than that amount in summer. In any case, there are more teams behind him, so Sevilla will not have an easy signing.