Monchi cooks the market over low heat

06/30/2021 at 7:52 PM CEST

Enjoy Monchi of a well-deserved vacation before getting down to work to build next season’s Sevilla and that the Cadiz sports director already has in his head. So far, there have only been exits (Vaclik, Franco Vázquez, Escudero and Aleix Vidal). But there will be arrivals and there will be several in order to please Julen Lopetegui, who after rejecting a dizzying offer to coach Tottenham has gained weight in Nervión and will be taken into account when making important decisions regarding signings.

The Basque coach has asked for a specific player profile to support the squad and Monchi, who does not stitch without a thread, shuffles until three different footballers by demarcation. The incorporation of one or the other will depend on various factors. The most important of all, the value for money. What the Sevilla sports director is perfectly clear is that he is not going to overpay. He has never done it and does not plan to do it now.

The economic differences between the Seville club and Valencia are the reason why Gonçalo Guedes’s signing is at a standstill. The Portuguese is the extreme that both Monchi and Lopetegui want. But the 40 million euros requested by Peter Lim to open the doors for him are seen at Sánchez Pizjuán as a real nonsense after the poor last campaign carried out by the player che. However, for a figure oscillating between 15 and 20 ‘kilos’ one could start talking.

It is Monchi’s secret in all negotiations: handle tempos like nobody else. The Sevilla squad for next season is simmering, but let no one doubt that a tasty dish will come out.