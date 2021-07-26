Monchi closes his summer signing for Sevilla

Sevilla is closing open fronts … although they still have several. The future of Jules Koundé or Diego Carlos is in the air, although the club has the upper hand with potential buyers. They are considered very titular for Lopetegui and their sale is not considered, although a great offer could not be said ‘no’, you know. On the other hand, the coach’s request to sign Joselu has run into Alavés, very reluctant to facilitate the departure of their best player, no matter how much he declares himself in absentia. And this is where we get down to business with the first big deal of the summer: Erik lamela.

He is an attacker who has only a few hours left as a Tottenham Hostspur player. The wealthy English have become infatuated with Bryan Gil, currently defending the interests of Spain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The extreme, already an open secret, can now prepare his private English classes to arrive more prepared to his new team. The exchange between Erik Lamela and Bryan Gil will be accompanied by a fixed amount of 25 million euros. With that money, Monchi will have great liquidity to face new signings. The center of the defense and the attacking point are the priorities in order to close immediate reinforcements.

Del Nido and Monchi come to blows at the April Fair

To all this, Lamela will sign until 2024 with Sevilla, while Gil will sign until 2026 with Spurs.