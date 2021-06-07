Monchi asks for the signing of Arambarri for Sevilla FC

Mauro Arambarri is one of Getafe’s most sought-after players. The Uruguayan midfielder has completed a great season and has attracted the attention of many teams.

Atlético and Manchester United are two of the teams with the best chance of getting their services, but also Sevilla, who want to create more competition in that area, where the Brazilian Fernando has started. Monchi considers that Arambarri is a player with great potential and will try to sign him, although the 25 million of its clause will not make the operation easy, as SPORT anticipates.