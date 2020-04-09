Hirving the Chucky Lozano It is not having the expected prominence in Italy. He Naples He made a very important bet for him in the summer, making him the most expensive signing in his history. 42 million euros The Italian club paid for the Mexican winger by PSV, where he had exploited as an unbalanced winger and a great scorer. Now, his situation is quite different and even a possible exit is being considered once this season ends (if it ends).

In Spain there are several interested clubs. Atlético de Madrid, Valencia or Seville They have the Mexican attacker on their agenda, although everyone is aware that it will not be an easy operation. In fact, Monchi He has already opened conversations with Mino Raiola to test Hirving Lozano, as claimed by beIN Sports USA. The Hispanic sports director sees in the Mexican a player who would make a great leap in quality for the Sevilla squad and has already begun contacts with the soccer player’s representative.

First contacts

Obviously, it seems impossible for Sevilla to reach figures that are around those 42 kilos that Naples paid for him, but a feasible option may be a transfer with subsequent purchase option, a formula widely used in the world of football today. It could be a good start for all three parties. The Italian club can see how its player is revalued in a league as powerful as the Spanish one, Sevilla would win a top-level attacker and the footballer could recover his best version in Sánchez Pizjuán.

In any case, it is too early to venture into the future of Chucky Lozano, who since the arrival of Gatusso on the bench for Naples has seen how its leading role has diminished. It will be necessary to see his role if the season is resumed, and if in the summer he is looking for a way out, there will be no lack of suitors for the Mexican, who at PSV scored 45 goals in his last two campaigns.