Monastery visits a ‘narcopiso’ of Carabanchel to promise that it will end them and “with the squatters” if it wins the 4-M

Vox promises to end the ‘drug dealers’ and the illegal occupation of houses if it wins the May 4 elections. The head of the formation list, Rocío Monasterio, has committed to these objectives and He has done it at the doors of a usurped house in the Carabanchel neighborhood in which drugs are sold and consumed, according to what neighbors have been denouncing for years.

Precisely, with the main victims of this property, located on José Garrido street, the Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid chatted, as seen in a video that the training has distributed this Tuesday from the social networks Monastery.

“Neighbors of Carabanchel are not alone, because when on May 4 we arrive at the Government of the Community of Madrid those who are going to go to prison are going to be these,” the head of the Vox list is heard in the video, while points to occupied dwelling. “Those who are scaring the neighborsThose who are going after our children, those who are expanding drug trafficking networks, “adds Monasterio.

The neighbors who appear in the video, some with their backs turned for fear of reprisals, denounce that some occupants of this apartment and drug addicts who go to buy drugs frighten the neighbors, relieve themselves on public roads, commit robberies and even fight each other.

“Neighbors cannot look out of windows because they are threatened,” a woman is heard saying in the video. Other neighbors put the focus on what the problem property is not far from a school and some days the departure of the minors coincides with the transfer of drug addicts to the apartment. The situation is “unsustainable”, they point out.

It so happens that Miguel Ricart was identified by the National Police a few months ago in this occupied building on José Garrido Street, who was sentenced in 1997 to 170 years in prison for the kidnapping, torture, rape and murder of adolescents Miriam García, Desirée Hernández and Toñi Gómez, known as ‘the girls of Alcasser’.

After serving 20 years and 10 months in prison, he was released in 2013 after the Parot doctrine was repealed by the European Court of Human Rights. Since that year there was no accurate data on him, beyond rumors about his whereabouts, which placed him in France or Catalonia.