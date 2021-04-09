Monastery says that we must “outlaw” parties that do not condemn “violence” in Vallecas

The leader of Vox, Rocío Monasterio, on December 6 in Madrid. (Photo: AFP7 via Getty Images)

The Vox candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has made a call to “outlaw” political parties that do not condemn the acts of “violence” that took place this Wednesday in the ultra candidacy presentation for the regional elections in the Puente de Vallecas district.

Monasterio has said in an interview on Telemadrid that it is “completely unjustifiable” that there are party leaders, also in the Government of Spain, he has continued, who “protect violence and violate the Constitution.”

“The word fear is not compatible with Vox”, has insisted the candidate, who has criticized that yesterday in the act held in the so-called ‘Red Square’ “many people” had to be treated because they were being “stoned”, in addition to consider that Vox was not attacked but rather “the principles of the Constitution and democracy.” “The (party) that does not condemn violence must be outlawed,” he stressed.

Whoever does not condemn violence has to be outlawed Rocío Monasterio, leader of Vox in Madrid.

Monasterio has stressed that what happened this Wednesday in Vallecas, where the Vox act took the neighborhood to the limit of violence, was “protected” by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who, he has asserted, “did not force the police charges to clear ”. “We were surrounded, with no escape”, he pointed out.

The ultra candidate has also assured that the protesters this Wednesday “were going to kill” and that Marlaska has “all the responsibility and has to resign.” Monastery has thanked the messages of support from some politicians such as the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, but has also said that it would be grateful if you joined the petition …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.