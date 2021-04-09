Monastery feeds the hoax of the two payers and the income statement

He said this Thursday Rocío Monastery what is “penalized for having a double payer” and the candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid proposed a “bonus” in said region as an electoral promise to compensate it. However, the statement by the leader of the far-right party part of a hoax, of a relatively widespread bug. There is no penalty for those who collect from two or more payers who then go out to pay the income statement. When that happens it is because Withholding during the fiscal year has not been applied well.

“You have to look for more than one job to make ends meet and on top of that they fry you in taxes for having two payers. If Vox governs in Madrid, workers with more than one payer will be rewarded to compensate for the blow from the Treasury ”, Monasterio asserted and promised. The problem with your claim is that it is based on false information.

The aspiring regional president received many responses and lessons in taxation as a result of her stumble (voluntary or due to ignorance) before the microphone. One of the clearest and most understandable was that of the economics journalist from El Confidencial Javier G. Jorrín, who took to Twitter to clarify the matter. “Basic lesson of not having a clue of how personal income tax works. No more taxes are paid for having a double payer. What usually happens is that each payer withholds based on what he pays, without taking into account that if there is another source of income he should withhold more ”.

Because the trouble, when you have two or more payers, it resides there, in the ignorance of the second and later of the existence of the rest. Not knowing it, the calculation of the withholding of Personal Income Tax in the payroll that is applied is made based on what that payer is paying and not on the global calculation. That results in a mismatch in the percentage that is compensated in the income statement.

On the Bankinter website they explained it with a practical example. A worker with a single payer and a gross salary of 32,000 allocates 17% of his payroll to the payment of personal income tax. Depending on your circumstances and possible deductions, your income tax return should be zero.

Another employee, with the same salary but two jobs, finds that the first company retains that 17% for the time he works with them until, say, in the middle of the year, he changes and goes to another. His new payer calculates that since it is six months, the gross salary is 16,000 and the personal income tax to be applied is 9%. And that’s where the widespread error is. The previous payer and the annual global calculation have not been taken into account. As the withholding should have been 17%, when the income statement is made, it is necessary to pay the difference.

Monastery spoke of the assumption of having to have more than one job to make ends meet. It is not the only scenario in which this happens. It also happens as in the previous example, when you change jobs within the same year or when you have been unemployed and start working, or vice versa. In all these cases there is more than one payer. If the exempt minimum, the taxpayer must make the income statement.

The fiscal rule is that you are exempt if you earn less than 22,000 euros per year in the case of a payer. When they exist two or more that limit is always reduced to 14,000 and if “the sum of the amounts received from the second and other payers, in order of amount, does not as a whole exceed the amount of 1,500 euros per year”. If it exceeds it, it must be declared.

What is deduced from the tax norm and the labor reality is not that there is a penalty for those who have more than one payer, but that the withholding applied is not correct. It happens when you change jobs and also when you are moonlighting. Because, in this second scenario, it is possible for each payer to calculate the personal income tax withholding based on what they pay, without taking into account the existence of another that raises the annual global calculation.

The solution It wouldn’t be at a bonus as Monastery proposes. It is contemplated by the fiscal reality itself and consists of ask payers to apply a higher personal income tax according to the sum of the different payrolls. In doing so, the corresponding percentage is met and the declaration does not have to go out to pay.

