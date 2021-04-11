Monastery demands the opening of all football stadiums, bulls and outdoor shows in Madrid

The Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has demanded this Saturday the “immediate” opening of football stadiums, bulls and open-air shows with “all the necessary sanitary measures.

This is how Monasterio has transferred it in statements sent to the media, where it also takes advantage of wish Real Madrid luck in the derby tonight. “Good luck, great team. Hala Madrid”, he said.

The Vox candidate, in fact, believes that President’s policies regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, are due to the “Vox effect” in front of “others who wanted to close Madrid”.

Abascal charges against United We Can

For his part, the president of the formation, Santiago Abascal, has accused United We Can this Saturday of being the “violent and criminal minority that hates Spain, its history, its people, its symbols, its achievements, its freedom and its unity “through its social networks.

From his Twitter, Abascal has responded to the candidate of United We Can to the elections of the Community on May 4, Pablo Iglesias, who has presented the slogan of his campaign, ‘Let the majority speak’. Similarly, the president of Vox has ensured that the purple group are only the “violent and criminal minority that does not want to let others speak”. “You will never be able to”, he has sentenced.

You are only the violent and criminal minority, the minority that hates Spain, its history, its people, its symbols, its achievements, its freedom and its unity. You are only the violent and criminal minority that does not want to let others speak. You can never. https://t.co/xlNQaOeJ1N – Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) April 10, 2021

‘Let the majority speak’ is the campaign slogan chosen by United We Can for the Madrid elections on May 4, which reflects the unequivocal bet of his candidate, Pablo Iglesias, for the mobilization of the left-wing electorate to unseat the PP from the regional government and prevent its alliance with Vox.

United We can spread its main campaign slogan this morning on social networks that calls for the massive vote in these elections in front of a block of rights that it is always “hypermobilized” but that it is a minority.