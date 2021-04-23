Monastery approaches Edmundo Bal out of microphones and he releases two tremendous phrases

Rocío Monasterio approaches Edmundo Bal and Gabilondo in the SER. (Photo: CADENA SER)

All the candidates for the May 4 elections in Madrid, except Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has not appeared, have had a tense debate this Friday on the microphones of Cadena SER.

Pablo Iglesias, candidate of United Podemos, has left the debate after Rocío Monasterio, of Vox, questioned the veracity of the death threats received by the leader of Podemos.

A debate that has also left minutes later Ángel Gabilondo, from the PSOE and Mónica García, from Más País. Once the program was over, the SER cameras have captured a curious conversation between Monasterio, Edmundo Bal and the PSOE candidate.

When the program has ended, it has been possible to see the PSOE and Ciudadanos candidates arguing heatedly about what had happened minutes before on the air.

Just at that moment, Rocío Monasterio appeared from behind complaining that they had not allowed her to close the debate. When it seems that he was leaving, he has retraced his steps to tell Bal and Gabilondo “see you later, eh, you see the dictatorship, I am not talking.

To which Edmundo Bal replied: “Go put a tweet Rocío. Go tweet. Go tweet ”.

Later, the far-right candidate had a run-in with Àngels Barceló. The presenter has told Monasterio that “this is not the way to approach a debate and you know it.” “When I started to make proposals, you cut me off,” Monasterio complained before leaving the SER studio.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Errejón gets all the applause with his first tweet after Iglesias’ departure from the debate

Abascal charges against LaSexta on Twitter and Ferreras takes 12 seconds to portray him live

The phrase to frame with which Gabilondo has portrayed Monastery in the SER debate

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.