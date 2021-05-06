“Monastery and Ayuso have arranged to dance on it”

After the results of the elections in the Community of Madrid last Tuesday (the victory of the PP with Isabel Díaz Ayuso at the helm and the abandonment of Pablo Iglesias’ policy), Wyoming wanted to visit this Wednesday ‘the political grave’ of the former leader of United We Can.

“I have brought you a bouquet of flowers in your favorite color, his would be a crown, but being a republican I have thought that it would make you feel bad anyway”commented the presenter, sitting next to the tombstone.

The Madrilenian, melancholy, commented: “It seems that it was yesterday when you gave the surprise in those European elections”, but admitted that he had understood Iglesias’s decision: “The result of Madrid has not been very good for the left, but don’t take it to heart, you know what politics is like …”.

“Many say that the politics of this country has changed, but it has also changed you, you went from having a game full of followers to blocking half of them on WhatsApp, from wanting to make a surprise to the PSOE to govern with them in coalition …Wyoming noted.

The presenter continued with his farewell: “You have not had it easy, since Podemos came up, they have fallen from all sides, death threats … In all that time there has only been one person who has been more hated than you, myself. Thank you very much for getting that slab off me. “

Wyoming wanted to end his visit with a warning: “If you notice tapping on the tombstone, don’t worry, it’s that Rocío Monasterio and Ayuso have arranged to dance on your grave”.

