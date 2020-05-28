Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. a10

The fragility of the structure that supports the Mx Women’s League has once again been exposed, said social researcher Claudia Pedraza before the situation faced by the Morelia players, who amid versions of a move from the campus to Mazatlán, live with uncertainty and concern about how we will continue our studies and work to sustain ourselves.

What we see in Morelia reflects the weakness of women’s football. The fate of the women’s teams has been chained to that of the boys. It happened when there was a rise and fall, that regardless of the situation in which the women’s squad was, it could disappear if the men’s club dropped, said Pedraza, a doctor of political and social sciences specializing in gender and sport at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

A player from Monarcas anonymously assured La Jornada that there is concern, because we do not know if we enter the team’s plans for the next season, after various media assure that the club will move to Mazatlán.

Until now the directive has not approached us, we learned of the possibility of a change of venue for information on social networks. For us, a move would be more complicated, so we need to be told what happens, especially because of the conditions we would have to look for work or school, she said.

Pedraza stressed that unlike men, players do not have everything resolved in case they have to migrate to continue in professional football, since most soccer players depend on income from extra work or family support. Professional footballers are used to changing addresses, but it is not the same situation between men and women, he said.

Managers ignore reality of the players

The managers still ignore the reality of the players. They cannot think that for them a move is easy when they do not have an income that allows them to dedicate themselves only to soccer or when they often depend on the facilities of jobs and schools to practice, he said.

He noted that now there is talk of Monarcas, but any club could face the same situation, because there is no structure that guarantees the minimum security conditions for the players and that is unfortunate.

He recalled that a year ago Lobos BUAP was sold to Ciudad Juárez and six months later Veracruz was disenrolled, which left the members of the women’s squads adrift. In addition, most often sign contracts for one or two tournaments, which makes it easier for clubs to disassociate themselves from the players, in contrast to what usually happens with men’s teams.

He highlighted the case of Renato Ibarra, a member of América, who was accused of attempted abortion and femicide, although his ex-partner later dropped the charges.

“The Eagles cannot terminate a player’s contract for the millions his loss would represent. How is it possible that managers do not consider a clause for gender violence? They do not believe that their players can be violent.

Meanwhile, we have a footballer who is not going to play, but he will continue with his contract and at the other extreme are the players from a squad who have no option (given the decisions of the board) and would even have to give up the opportunity to be professionals.

