The Ricardo Salinas Pliego emporium intends to keep one more slice of public resources. Although the Monarcas Morelia team “has cost the people of Michoacán a lot” –a local official affirms–, TV Azteca negotiates with Governor Silvano Aureoles to give more advantages and money to his team while pressing with the announcement that he will move the franchise to Mazatlán.

MEXICO CITY (Process) .- In exchange for not taking Monarcas Morelia to Mazatlán, TV Azteca, from Grupo Salinas, asked the government of Michoacán for 400 million pesos a year to operate the equipment of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the second-most wealthy from Mexico.

Without having asked the Liga MX to change venue, without notifying the Michoacán government or closing an agreement with the governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz, TV Azteca orchestrated since Thursday 21 a campaign to position public opinion that Monarcas will inevitably move to Mazatlán, where he will play from the 2020 Opening Tournament.

However, on Monday 25 the negotiations began between Governor Silvano Aureoles and Grupo Salinas-TV Azteca to reach an economic agreement that maintains the team in Michoacán, where it is urgent to attend other sectors, such as the economic and health sectors, due to the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The position of the state government is clear: it will do everything necessary for the team to stay, but something achievable in the midst of the covid-19 crisis. What does this mean? Without compromising strategic economic resources that we are very clear today: they are for the health care and life of the people of Michoacán. If the agreement is about an economic issue, surely we will not. With the pain, with the pain and appealing to the understanding of the fans, ”Carlos Herrera Tello, state secretary of government, tells Proceso.

On Saturday night 23 Herrera Tello spoke by phone with Severiano García Ruiz, director of Soccer Business of TV Azteca, who informed him that although as a commercial strategy they seek “better economic conditions” for their business, they have also “not made a determination” .

“This person confirmed to me,” says Herrera Tello, “that they are in the analysis of six different positions (to take the team) and we agreed that the governor of Michoacán met on Monday 25 with the Sports Department of Grupo Salinas.”

Despite this, TV Azteca, directed by Benjamín Salinas Sada, put pressure on Aureoles and the Monarcas fans on Sunday night 24 on the Personal Marking program on the ADN 40 channel, in which sports commentators announced the change of venue. “The move from Monarcas de Morelia to Mazatlán is a fact. From Tuesday (May 26) it does not happen that it becomes official, ”said journalist David Medrano.

For more than half an hour, the sports program outlined the main reason why, after 70 years, the team would change its status: a group of Sinaloan businessmen are interested in sponsoring the team so that there is a First Division in Mazatlán.

According to Medrano, the “romantic idea” of maintaining a team in a plaza where local businessmen do not contribute money is unsustainable and it is worse if 25% of the Morelos stadium seats (owned by the state government and with a capacity of 35,000 fans) were “sold in perpetuity” and the club’s board does not benefit from that revenue.

“In Morelia is the base of the most important film company in Mexico and Latin America (Cinépolis), one of the most successful companies in the Ramírez family. On several occasions the people of Monarcas approached them to invite them to the project, to offer them the franchise for sale when the issue of timeshare came up, and they were not interested.

“The economic issue is fundamental in soccer and if regional companies do not start supporting these projects, this type of case like that of Monarcas can be replicated,” Medrano said.

What he did not say is that, through the signing of agreements, each year Monarcas Morelia has negotiated the delivery of 40 million pesos from successive state governments, nor that with public resources from the Michoacanos (49 million pesos) it was remodeled in 2011 Morelos stadium, which the team uses for free through a loan.

In return, the club’s board has made a written commitment to do social work, allow players to attend autograph signing, and accompany the governor on duty at a public event, which he rarely followed through on.

“It is a team that has cost the people of Michoacán a lot. I spoke with the governor and he told me that he would have to work all week on a series of options for him to remain in Morelia. We have no formal notice to date that the team is leaving. In the conversation (with García Ruiz) he also told me: ‘We are negotiating other options to improve economic conditions; We have not made the decision to leave or stay. ’

“I understand that it is the effort of a company to seek profitability. Your goal is to earn more money. If there are conditions we can meet, we will be happy to do so. If there are conditions that go through a budget commitment that should distract other resources, we will not do it. We are going to focus on guaranteeing the resources for health, education and security ”, insists Herrera Tello.

After the treasury

It is not the first time that TV Azteca has threatened to take Monarcas from Michoacán. Regardless of the ruling party, the Grupo Salinas company is in the habit of putting pressure on the current governor to open the public coffers and help him finance the club.

Since Monarcas was acquired by TV Azteca in 1996, the governments of Michoacán have given professional soccer priority over high-performance or social sport. Every year the state allocates 50 million pesos for state sports, of which, after current spending and payment of wages to unionized workers, only 10 million remain to invest.

The best result that the entity has obtained in 22 years of the National Olympiad was in 2018, when it finished in position 18 of 35 participants.

In the 20 years that TV Azteca has owned Monarcas Morelia, the club has only achieved one league title (in the 2000 Winter Tournament) and lost three finals to Toluca, Monterrey and Pumas. It is a mid-table team whose most recent “success” was having avoided relegation to the Promotion League in the 2017 Closing Tournament.

Dissatisfied because soccer “is not a business” or leaves them the profits they want – as he stated in 2018 – Salinas Sada intends to take advantage of the soccer stadium that Quirino Ordaz built in Mazatlán with public money, as well as any other government or business benefit premises so that he does not spend on his equipment.

If not in Mazatlán, TV Azteca will move the team to the state that guarantees them the most money. A source revealed that the Grupo Salinas company intends to raise 400 million pesos annually to finance Monarcas. The team will play in the square that is willing to give the closest figure to that amount, regardless of whether it is public or private resources.

In this case, the Mexican Soccer Federation does not sting that the owner of Monarcas Morelia operates with money and government benefits, as it happened with the clubs of the Liga de Ascenso Mx, where to have the owners certification, in theory, they cannot receive state or municipal public resources.

Ordaz obtained 400 million pesos from the federal government and he decided to take another 300 million from the state of Sinaloa to build the stadium: a building with 25,000 seats that, without having a solid project that justifies spending so as not to become a white elephant, already complies with the charge book to receive a team from the First Division.

Uncertainty and anger

Given the information that TV Azteca has disseminated on its channels to take for granted the change of Monarcas headquarters, at the same time that the Salinas Group pressured the Michoacán government, Ordaz was the first to stand in line.

“It is not yet a reality, that depends on the Mexican Soccer Federation and the latest negotiations in Mexico. It is Monarcas Morelia, indeed. They are interested in leaving Morelia for all the reasons that only they know and they are very interested in coming to Mazatlán, ”said the Sinaloan governor on Tuesday 26, interviewed on the radio program Línea Directa, from a local station.

He specified that the team will continue to be owned by TV Azteca, which will have “to market many things; they would seek to add many entrepreneurs, companies ”.

Process consulted the group of Mazatlan entrepreneurs with the greatest economic solvency to open the portfolio – even in the midst of the pandemic – and support a First Division soccer team.

Rodolfo Madero, from Grupo Alert-Televisora ​​del Pacífico, denied being interested or even having talks with Grupo Salinas. José Antonio Toledo Ortiz, owner of the Venados de Mazatlán baseball club, did not confirm that he wants to be a commercial partner of the Mazatlán Futbol Club and excused himself saying that at the moment he is not giving statements.

José Eduvigildo Carranza Pinsa, owner of Grupo Pinsa (Dolores tuna), did not reply to the interview request. Erick Arellano, from Grupo ArHe (Leones de Yucatán), assured that he will not participate. The same was said by Alfredo Arámburo, who in 2019 acquired the Algodoneros de Guasave. Among the businessmen, it is said that Jesús Vizcarra, from the firm Su Karne, has sufficient solvency to keep the team alone.

Despite the fact that the Monarcas Morelia management has not asked the Liga MX to change its headquarters, the president of this organization, Enrique Bonilla, is more than excited about the idea of ​​the move. The approval of the assembly, as usually happens in Mexican soccer, will be a mere procedure.

“In the regulation other times are established, but we have to be flexible given the circumstances we have lived through. It must be given prior to the next Liga MX assembly for any movement to be authorized or not, whether it be a certificate substitution or a name change, ”Bonilla declared on Sunday the 24th on the Televisa La Jugada program.

The manager gloated when narrating his tour of the new stadium in the company of Ordaz: “I had the opportunity to visit it and talk with the governor. It is a stadium that will have the necessary conditions, because it is about to be completed, so that the fans can see not only soccer there, but any show with a level of comfort and safety of the first world. It is a very beautiful stadium and if any team arrives, be it the Liga MX or the new division of what Ascenso MX (the Development League) was, believe me it will be in a great plaza and with a great stadium ” Bonilla declared.

“Imagine all the tourism it is going to attract, the business for carriers and commerce,” Ordaz fantasized in the interview on Tuesday the 26th. Every two weeks people will want to be there attending. In two weeks we will know, but it is not confirmed yet. Are you interested? Of course they are interested in Mazatlán. We will change the image, that they see the true face of the people of Sinaloa. This is going to move masses. ”

The Sinaloan president stated that he already thinks that the national team will play official and friendly games in the new stadium and that the fans will have to entertain themselves for the eight months of the year that there is no baseball in Mazatlán.

In contrast, after TV Azteca announced that Monarcas is leaving Michoacán, fans protested on the streets, despite the health contingency.

At a press conference, the leaders of the club Locura 81 called for a boycott of the companies of Grupo Salinas (Elektra and Banco Azteca) if, as soon as there is no certainty, the continuity of the team in the entity. They also blamed the company for a possible increase in infections in the Michoacán capital.

“We ask Grupo Salinas to come out and face it with an explanation. In the event that there is no response, we call on the people of Morelia not to consume anything from their shops, banks and entertainment they offer, ”said Rubén Sámano, of Locura 81.

Until the closing of this edition, Grupo Salinas was still negotiating directly with Aureoles to agree to pay in exchange for Monarcas remaining in Morelia. The most he could get is an agreement until August 2021, when the PRD politician’s term will end. (With information from Francisco Castellanos.) L