Monaco’s victory against Rennes by the minimum

The Monaco from Niko Kovac achieved victory against Rennes (2-1) in the Stadium Louis ii by the minimum. Different sensations for Monaco in the previous cup match against Rumilly-Valleires, which ended in a landslide.

Monaco

Lecomte; Sidibé, Maripán (Disasi 63 ‘), Badiashile, Henrique; Martins (Diatta 71 ‘), Fofana, Tchouameni, Golovin (Matazo 73’); Volland (Aguilar 83 ‘) and Ben Yedder (Ballo 84’).

Rennes

Gomis; Traoré, Da Silva, Aguerd, Maouassa (Truffert 67 ‘); Camavinga (Guirassy 46 ‘), N’zonzi, Bourigeaud; Doku (Del Castillo 67 ‘), Tait and Terrier (Nyamsi 87’).

Goals

1-0 M.16 Ben Yedder, 2-0 M.29 Golovin, 2-1 M.68 Disasi (PP).

Referee

Benoît Bastien. TA: Badiashile (18 ‘) and Maripán (31’) / Bourigeaud (61 ‘) and Aguerd (70’). TR: Da Silva (85 ‘).

Incidents

Luis II Stadium. Behind closed doors.

Despite the victory, the locals suffered throughout the match to hold the result and leave the 3 points at home. Despite this, the game started perfectly for him Monaco, thanks to so many of Ben yedder (16 ‘) and Golovin (29 ‘) in the first 30 minutes of the game played.

A first round trip, from area to area, but without luck for the visiting team.

However, the tonic of the match changed in the second half. The set of Julien Stéphan pressed from the start of the second half and was about to rescue a point from the Stadium Louis ii. Disasi in 68 ‘he conceded an own goal, just five minutes after entering the pitch, to feed the visitors’ hopes.

Finally, the Monaco breathed easier with the direct expulsion of Da silva in the absence of five minutes for the conclusion of the match and to secure the 3 points, important to maintain the third place in the classification of the League 1.