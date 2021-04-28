Monaco hit first in Eurocup final

04/27/2021 at 9:42 PM CEST

AS Monaco took the first match of the Eurocup final with suspense on Tuesday, the best of three, by defeating Unics Kazan on their court by a tight 89-87 russian, what got to get ahead at the last minute and had a shot over the horn that could force the overtime that Jordan Theodore could not convert.

Those from the Principality, with Gray Rob (23 points and four rebounds) and Mathias Lessort (17 and 5) as the most outstanding men, dominated the first quarter (23-18) and they saw surpassed in the second, so the game reached the break with a tight 42-44 and everything to decide in the second part.

In the resumption, the exchange of blows and equality on the scoreboard continued. Artem Klimenko (22 points and five sacks) and Theodore (15 and 4) compensated for the vVisiting the bad afternoon of her best man, Jamar Smith, that he could only score two points in the fourteen and a half minutes he was on the track.

Exciting ending

The clash was not decided until the final moments. UNICS took the lead 48 seconds from the end with a basket from Theodore that forced his rival to request time out. From there, the Russian offensive production was dried up, which no longer scored, so the game was decided in favor of the locals from the free throw line.

The second match of the series will be played this Friday, April 30, in Kazan, a city that would also host the third on Sunday, May 2, if necessary since Unics has a field advantage