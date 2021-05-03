Monaco has a project to believe in

05/03/2021 at 11:14 AM CEST

Good work, sooner or later, ends up paying off. In Monaco, therefore, they have arrived even earlier than planned. After seasons where the club was forced to sell its most precious diamonds (Mbappé, Bernardo Silva and Lemar, among others) or where he even had to deal with the bitter taste of fighting for relegation with the little ones, now the fans have come to get excited again.

Despite the defeat this past Sunday against Lyon that separated them from the fight for the title, there are few reproaches for the work done by Niko Kovac and the entire sports structure. The Croatian coach’s main objective was to build the foundations of the new project and try to get the team in Europe again … And double success already assured.

Based on discipline, rigor and closeness to the players, as reported by the club, Kovac has managed to endure 35 days in the fight for the Ligue 1 title, has the team in the Cup semifinals and will now fight for a place in the next Champions. All in just a few months, since Paul Mitchell and the Croatian arrived in the Principality.

I work in the offices

The good looks of this project would not make sense without the figure of the sports director. Successfully sparring at clubs such as RB Leipzig or Tottenham, Mitchell came up with very clear ideas: Kovac would be the coach, the sales policy had to change to ensure that young talent stays and makes the club grow, and the team had to be built on the basis of a good batch of young people that combined with the experience of the Cesc, Ben Yedder and company.

From the club they had no doubts either. “Last summer, we opened a new chapter and so far we are having a very good season. This certifies the orientations decided with the implementation of a clear sports strategy and with the arrivals of Paul Mitchell and Niko Kovac. Those elections are already bearing fruit, ”said Oleg Petrov, Monaco’s vice president. Good ideas and full support.

Even so, not only with ideas has the club grown. It has also done it in infrastructures. In January 2019, a new sports center was inaugurated that should grow the potential not only of the first team, but also of grassroots football.

The top-down renovation of the sports structure has been key, as has also been important, from the club as noted, the arrival of James Bunce to the Performance Department. This is a performance department that has worked perfectly. Kovac’s team has suffered virtually no injuries.

Great sports performance

All that good work from the offices, often forgotten to understand the success of a club, have served so that Kovac, backed by all levels, made a team capable of becoming one of the fittest teams in all of 2021.

Of the 22 games Monaco have played this year, they have only lost two. It’s not by chance. In addition to being the highest scoring team in Ligue 1 alongside PSG, the Monegasque team has also emerged as a team that knows how to close its goal well.

Then, of course, there is the talent of a very complete squad, both in starters and substitutes. The already well-known Ben Yedder, Cesc Fàbregas, Sidibé, Volland (one of the best in the entire league) or Maripán, have been joined by young talents who are exploding in recent months as Sofiane Diop, Tchouaméni or Badiashile.

In addition, the Monaco bench also offers solutions. In fact, the Monegasque team is the team that has scored the most goals with players who have come off the bench in the five major leagues in Europe.

A combination of starters and substitutes and of youth and experience that Kovac is managing to perfection. Cesc Fàbregas deserves a special mention, who has become a ‘father’ for many of the young people who are beginning to emerge. Monaco will fight this season to be a Champions team. For now, you know that what you are building looks very good.