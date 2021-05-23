Monaco GP – [Vídeo] This is how Verstappen reacted to Leclerc’s accident: “***** !!”

Aboard his RB16B on the final lap of Q3, Verstappen saw a red flag force him to slow down, causing the young Dutchman’s ire to unleash on the radio at the team.

Losing no longer a pole position, but even the opportunity to fight it, has led Max Verstappen, like Carlos Sainz, down the street of bitterness. Charles Leclerc’s accident at Turn 16 left both unable to try to replicate the good lap that the Monegasque had left moments before, something that brought out the demons that ate # 33 inside on his return to the box.

Verstappen: “Fuck! For the love of God, man! “

Horner: “Leclerc is against the wall at Turn 16.”

V: “Fuck, man!” (interrupting radio) “This was going to be the fucking lap, what the fuck!”

H: “Yes, one tenth and a half ahead at the exit of Turn 8».

V: “Yes, damn …”

H: “It might require a chassis change, Max, so… and you have Lewis in 7th place. Don’t worry, buddy … »

V: “Yeah … this pisses me off.”

H: “Just stay glued out of Turn 16, stay glued.”

“Disappointed but satisfied”

Horner welcomes Verstappen’s second position in Monaco.

A bit More calm that Verstappen, Christian Horner attended the media after the conclusion of the classification and explained that, although they saw themselves fighting for the first starting position in a circuit as exclusive as Monaco, looking at the situation with perspective they have not been so harmed .

«It’s a frustrating end of session, because Max was on a very good lap, two and a half tenths below, and the red flag flew, “confessed Horner. “We never got to see the end of the lap, but starting from the front row, with Lewis 7th, is not a bad result,” he added, aware that his pupil’s biggest rival for the title has a first and last name.

“When Max had an accident like this a couple of years ago we had to replace the gearbox”

«It was a big accident. When Max had an accident like this a couple of years ago we had to replace the gearbox, but we’ll see. At the moment the result is what it is, we are slightly disappointed but satisfied. Tomorrow we will have the opportunity to get good points, we have to make the most of what we have. It is very difficult to overtake, the weather could be interesting, but … I hope we can have a good race », he closed.