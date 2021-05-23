Monaco GP – Sainz’s first podium with Ferrari: “I’ll be proud”

In the fifth race of the season, Carlos Sainz managed to savor his first podium with the Maranello team, a damage limitation that relieved a Ferrari that saw how it could only participate with a single-seater.

At 26 years old, Carlos Sainz can already affirm that has been on the podium with two teams in Formula 1, with the last of them (at least to date) as the most special for the # 55: second place in Monaco, at the controls of a car of Ferrari. A Sunday that began with problems for the Italians, being forced not to take part in the race with Charles Leclerc’s car after the Monegasque’s accident at the end of qualifying, was largely remedied by his new acquisition.

«It is a good result, If you had told me before coming to Monaco that I would finish second I would have accepted it, without a doubt»Sainz confessed in the interview with David Coulthard before taking the podium in Monaco. “It’s just the circumstances of the whole weekend: Charles on pole, I couldn’t make my lap yesterday in qualifying … maybe that’s why it doesn’t taste as good as it should, but I am convinced that as soon as I reflect during the weekend I will be very happy and proud of the weekend, “he explained.

Loading tweet … 1396477477309009920

Had he been able to close his last attempt in qualifying, the result might have been slightly different, although in Monaco anything can happen and overtaking is really difficult. “I think that Ferrari, as a team, have to be proud of the car and the step they have taken this year»Continued the Spaniard. “When you see that the other car does not start from pole, suddenly the responsibility falls on you, to try to save the weekend a bit. One car is left out and you want to give the team a podium. It was all a matter of making a good start; there was a lot of traffic at the time of the pit stops, we turned the cars very quickly, “he added.

Although the bad fortune of his rivals translated into good fortune for him, Sainz assured that the general sensations aboard the SF21 is the highest prize that he takes from the Principality. «Obviously Valtteri had that problem at the stop, but even so I felt very good with the car today. I felt that the team, at the very least, deserved a podium this weekend, ”he commented before joking with Coulthard that he was not even sweating. “No man, it’s easy … when you train … maybe you don’t do it too much, but we’re in good shape,” he snapped.

Loading tweet … 1396478888184799239

“Surely today more could not be done, after what happened yesterday today seconds I think it was the most that could be done,” Sainz continued clarifying. «Max didn’t make a mistake and that’s what happened. The key today was, at the slightest opportunity, to show the rhythm. I tried to put a little pressure on Max, to see if I could get closer … I approached 2-3 seconds and you could see that he was also comfortable today with the car and that they had made a step compared to Thursday, and we could not put too much pressure on it, especially because there was a lot of graining, something that we did not expect because of the hard, “he added.

“As I said: starting 4th, finishing 2nd in Monaco is a good feeling», He pointed out. “In the end, when you’re comfortable with the car, they don’t feel too long. You are tracing through the site, you are approaching the walls where you want … it has been a bit the trend all weekend, perhaps the only thing we have been missing has been that graining on the front tire, but it is that I have gone very fast on the weekend. That’s why that bittersweet feeling and on the part of the team, for my part, not having made pole yesterday ».

«In the end, the level of drivers in Formula 1 this year, the amount of young people there are very fast and how good they all are … because there are few opportunities, as there were in the past. It is a weekend to show that the next time an opportunity to win presents itself, I will be there to try to take advantage of it, ”concluded Sainz.

Loading tweet … 1396482473974960132