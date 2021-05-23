Monaco GP – Sainz pissed off: “It’s unfair … he had plenty of pace to make pole position”

Rage starred in Sainz’s speech on Saturday in the Principality after not being able to squeeze his car to the fullest and win those 2 or 3 tenths that he had saved to interfere in the fight for pole position.

Occupy the second position in each and every one of the free practice sessions of the Monaco Grand Prix, even flirting with the first place in part of them and even in moments of qualifying, and finish 4th on the starting grid on the circuit where this position matters most, it is frustrating to say the least.

At least that is how Carlos Sainz considers it, who was sovereignly angry as soon as he got out of his car and faced the press microphones after not even having had an option to unfold his full potential. «No, there hasn’t been, and that’s why you can imagine the anger I have», Confessed # 55 after being contained by a red flag that ended the session prematurely, precisely with his teammate as the cause.

«The first chance I have to get to pole in my entire career and not even be able to try … », continued the Madrid pilot, saddened. «Today I had plenty of pace to do a 1: 10.1 – 1: 10.2, and I couldn’t do it. In the first run of Q3 a lot of traffic, with the people in front and I could not warm up the tire well, and the last sector may not have been the best … but I knew that I had 2 or 3 tenths in my pocket for the last run and I have not been able to get them ».

Asked about the podium options that he still retains for a race in which anything can happen, especially because of the proximity of the guardrails at all times, Sainz further manifested his evident apathy after failing to achieve the goal that he he had put on himself. “Yes, but I do not care, I am very pissed off, as you can imagine, “he concluded.