Monaco GP – Ricciardo begins to lose his cool: “I refuse to believe that it is so slow”

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix left Daniel Ricciardo emotionally touched after seeing Lando Norris overtaking him by half a second in Q2 and achieving an exceptional fifth place on the grid.

There are several drivers who are having a particularly bad time in qualifying this year: Sergio Pérez, Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo there are three of them. But, regarding the Australian, perhaps the situation is even worse, because in the race he did not offer a hopeful pace, as the other two drivers mentioned have done.

And this weekend in Monaco, things have not gone any better, with Ricciardo qualifying in a discreet 12th position that contrasts clearly with the fifth of Lando Norris, his teammate in Mclaren.

“Probably more confused than frustrated,” answered Daniel Ricciardo when asked about his feelings after qualifying. “Obviously frustrated and upset, we know that qualifying here is very important. But probably the least thing is the position now, but we have been more or less a second away all weekend ».

No answers

In Q2, Ricciardo was eliminated after setting a half second slower than Norris, who improved another half second in Q3. Meanwhile, the Australian admits he has no answers.

‘I’d like to say,’ Yeah, I just don’t feel safe, I still need to get to know the car ‘… but not for a second. Not here. I’m not going to say that something is broken, but I think we need to take a look at, perhaps, a bigger picture. “, says Ricciardo.

I refuse to believe that it is so slow around here. Obviously, I have been here in front of Max (Verstappen) and I’m sure Lando is fast but I refuse to believe he’s a second faster here. And I do not want to say that against him, “says the former Red Bull and Renault driver, winner in Monaco in 2018.

«But all weekend, even crossing the line, in many laps I felt good, thinking: ‘That was a good lap’, and I think at one point I was 1.2 seconds slower than what Lando had just done . So … there are no answers at this time »Ricciardo laments.