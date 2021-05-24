Monaco GP – Mercedes willing to take risks with Hamilton’s strategy

The Monaco Grand Prix will start with Valtteri Bottas top ranked Mercedes in third position and Lewis Hamilton in a lagging seventh place. Meanwhile, his greatest rival will start on the front line.

Exciting is anticipated Monaco Grand Prix this year, at least at the beginning, as Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have been among the usual favorites and that, in the narrow streets of the Principality, can generate an unexpected result.

The most affected by the special circumstances of this weekend has been the leader of the World Cup, Lewis hamilton, who failed to get past seventh in Saturday’s qualifying after struggling to generate enough tire temperature.

“I’m not really sure how Valtteri is able to make his tires work.”

That could induce the British driver to take risks on the track, although Toto Wolff is more in favor of doing it with strategy. “As for driving, no, because seventh place is still six points. You’d rather have six points than none. If Max wins the race or finishes second, it’s still a big enough gap.

“So not taking risks on the track, but I think that in terms of strategy we can take risks. They are obviously limited, due to late traffic. But I think we have a car that is faster than P7. Monaco, obviously, is not a place where you have many opportunities to overtake », laments the director of Mercedes.

The tires

As has happened to other drivers, Lewis Hamilton struggled this weekend to maximize the potential of the tires on a very low-abrasive and slow circuit where it was also not hot on Saturday.

“We suffer with the heating of the tires and I think this is magnified here, being a low energy circuit”Wolff admits. “There really is no speed zone and Saturday was much cooler so it got worse. I’m not really sure how Valtteri is able to make his tires work.

Lewis Hamilton, for his part, points out that he is not satisfied with his starting position, but hopes to reduce as much as possible the more than likely loss of points this weekend with respect to Max Verstappen. Of course the seventh is not a great place to start here, but I will have to do my best to limit damage and try to see if there is a way forward », the British pilot concluded.